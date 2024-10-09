Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV) Unveils Groundbreaking $50 Million Fund at Exciting Launch Events

New 10 Year Commitment Investment Fund to Drive Inclusive Innovation and Empower Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

Today marks the launch of something extraordinary–a fund that seeks to invest not just in ideas, but in people, in communities, and in untapped potential” — Bobby J. Hopewell, General Partner

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV) was excited to announce the official launch of its $50 million investment, which will help empower underrepresented founders, unique startups, and driven innovators by providing the expertise, capital, and resources they need to grow and thrive. The soft and hard launch events were hosted on September 24, 2024, at Dabney and Co. and Kalamazoo Country Club.The launch events were tailored for external stakeholders, including local business owners, entrepreneurs, partners, and the community. Bobby J. Hopewell, Managing Partner and Former Mayor of Kalamazoo was joined by KZFV Partners who proudly shared their first official commercial during the events. This video shared a glimpse into the venture and introduced the official team.These key members consisted of:Jamauri A. Bogan, General PartnerEric B. Cunningham, General PartnerBobby J. Hopewell, General PartnerDwayne Powell Jr., Managing Partner, Mainstreet CapitalEric L. Wimbley, Managing Partner, Venture CapitalVon H. Washington Jr., General PartnerDaniel Jefferies, Managing Partner, Venture Capital“Today marks the launch of something extraordinary–a fund that seeks to invest not just in ideas, but in people, in communities, and in untapped potential” - Bobby J. HopewellThe launch day also received extensive media coverage from local and national outlets, including MLive, News Channel 3, Wood TV, WKZO, Pix 11 , AP News , Black Enterprise and more.To learn more about KZFV please visit www.kzfv.com . For media opportunities with KZFV, please contact Marilyn Remo, marilynremo@tenenicole.com, 201-638-2685To view photos from the event, please check HERE Photos credit by Daja Excel Johnson, Instagram: @she_excelsABOUT Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV)Founded in 2024, Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV) is a collaborative brainchild of prominent leaders including Jamauri A. Bogan, CEO of Bogan Developments; Eric B. Cunningham, former City Commissioner of Kalamazoo, MI; Bobby J. Hopewell, former Mayor of Kalamazoo, MI; Dwayne Powell Jr., CEO/Co-founder of UAE Workforce Solutions; Von H. Washington Jr., CEO of Hugo Consulting; Eric L. Wimbley, CEO/Founder of First Line Risk Management; and Daniel S. Jefferies, Founder of Newmind Group.KZFV is steadfast in its commitment to empowering underrepresented founders, unique entrepreneurs, and driven innovators. Its mission is to provide these individuals with the expertise, capital, and resources they need to grow and thrive. We aim to create a more equitable and thriving economic landscape where access to opportunities is not restricted by background or systemic barriers.

