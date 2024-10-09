i89 NB Winooski Lane Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

I89 NB near Exit 15 has its left lane shut down due to a traffic crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

