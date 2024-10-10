Lothrop Associates Architects Announces New Hires Amidst Company Expansion

New Architects and Project Designers bring extensive experience to elevate the firm's brand and support portfolio growth plans.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lothrop Associates Architects, a full-service architectural, interior design, and planning firm, is pleased to announce the addition of new team members. As the firm’s client base expands and project demands increase, these hires will bolster the firm’s capacity to execute sector projects effectively and strengthen client relationships.The new team members bring a wealth of experience and will focus on enhancing adaptability, sustainability, and market acceleration, all while working to reduce costs. As Lothrop Associates Architects collaborates with diverse clients, our teams act as strategic partners, ensuring the feasibility and viability of solutions tailored to each unique organizational context. This collaborative approach allows the firm to create innovative designs that meet both current and future needs, driving success for clients and the communities it serves.• Wayne Karabinos: Healthcare Practice LeadThe firm welcomes back Karabinos, as he previously worked at the firm for more than ten years. His architectural career began in 2006 at a small firm specializing in Healthcare Design, where he developed a deep passion for the field. Karabinos’s leadership and expertise will enhance the firm’s ability to navigate the dynamic nature of healthcare architecture, addressing diverse project specialties, complex requirements, and the evolving needs of institutions.• Adam Birnbaum: Technical Project DesignerBirnbaum brings over 30 years of architectural experience to our team, having worked with various firms across New York City throughout his career. Most recently, he served as a Project Coordinator/Manager and CAD Technician at an established Westchester-based firm. His extensive background equips him with a deep understanding of project management and design coordination.• Jay Soni: Technical DesignerSoni brings valuable expertise to our team. He is already collaborating on various projects in the local area, applying his skills to enhance design solutions and ensure successful project outcomes."In this fast-paced architecture landscape, we are thrilled to welcome these new team members," states Arthur J. Seckler, III, Principal of Lothrop Associates Architects. "Their expertise and experience are integral to the growth of the firm, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our clients and continue delivering innovative design solutions."Lothrop Associates Architects D.P.C, headquartered in White Plains, New York, is a full-service architecture, interior design, planning, including a specialty aquatics design division. For more than 50 years, the company has leveraged progressive, accessible design solutions backed by comprehensive technical resources and an unmatched level of experience to serve its clients and their communities. The firm currently serves nine sectors, including healthcare, commercial + critical facilities, government, hospitality, housing + residential, library + education, preservation + repair, aquatics, and religious.

