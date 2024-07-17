Engineering News-Record Names Lothrop Associates Architects Top Design Firm
Firm Continues to Climb Rank in New York Top 100WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lothrop Associates Architects, a full service architectural and design firm, has once again been named a Top 100 Design firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR New York). After consecutive years of recognition, the firm continues to climb in rankings, now ranked #74, compared to #83 in 2023.
The ENR New York Top Design Firms list ranks the largest U.S.-based designs firms, both publicly and privately held, based on design-specific revenue.
“We are honored to be recognized for this distinguished award, showcasing Lothrop Associates Architects as a leader in the industry,” said Arthur J. Seckler III, Principal. “As a firm, we are committed to delivering quality design and providing the best possible service to our clients. With our long history, we pride ourselves on operating with the professionalism, expertise, and resources of a large firm, yet delivering the personalized, hands-on approach of a small firm.”
It is an exciting time at the firm, as it continues to extend its team and the communities it serves in the NY tri-state area and beyond. Projects range from municipal and state projects to an array of initiatives including aquatics, libraries, healthcare, housing, education, country clubs, commercial, and historic restoration. Some of the firm’s recent projects include Orangetown Town Hall, New Milford Library, Bonnie Briar Country Club, and multiple projects within NYC School Construction Authority (SCA) and NYC HEALTH + HOSPITALS (NYHHC).
Lothrop Associates Architects D.P.C, headquartered in White Plains, New York, is a full-service architecture, interior design, planning, and specialty aquatics design firm. For more than 50 years, the company has leveraged progressive, accessible design solutions backed by comprehensive technical resources and an unmatched level of experience to serve its clients and their communities. The firm currently serves nine sectors, including healthcare, commercial + critical facilities, government, hospitality, housing + residential, library + education, preservation + repair, aquatics, and religious.
www.lothropassociates.com
White Plains, NY | Hartford, CT | Red Bank, NJ | Rochester, NY
Jackie Graziano
Lothrop Associates Architects
+1 9147411115
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram