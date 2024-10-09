Fiber Optic Components Global Market 2024 To Reach $41.67 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.9%

Fiber Optic Components Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fiber optic components market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.19 billion in 2023 to $28.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to internet revolution and data demand, advancements in fiber optics, global connectivity requirements, emergence of cloud computing, government initiatives and investments.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Fiber Optic Components Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The fiber optic components global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $41.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to internet of things (iot) growth, data center expansion, smart city initiatives, rise in remote working trends, renewable energy connectivity. Major trends in the forecast period include mobile and wireless technologies, 5g network expansion, advancements in optical networking, rapid digital transformation, increased bandwidth requirements.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Fiber Optic Components Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Fiber Optic Components Market

The rising demand for the internet is expected to propel the market. Internet refers to a worldwide connected network system that helps communicate and access data resources. Fiber optic is the backbone of the internet, as it acts as a medium to transmit more information at faster speeds too long distances.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Fiber Optic Components Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Coherent Corp., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Broadcom Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Accelink Technologies Corporation, Acacia Communications Inc., EMCORE Corporation, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, The Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Finisar Corporation, O-Net Technologies (Shenzhen) Group Co. Ltd., Oclaro Inc., Reflex Photonics Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Fiber Mountain, KAIAM Corporation, MW Technologies LDA, NeoPhotonics Corporation, Shenzhen Nokoxin Technology Co. Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, II-VI Incorporated, Prysmian Group, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, Fujikura Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Infinera Corporation, Ciena Corporation, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Fiber Optic Components Market Growth?

Product innovation is a key trend in the fiber optic components market. Major players in the fibre optic component market are concentrating on creating new technical innovations to bolster their positions.

How Is The Global Fiber Optic Components Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cables, Active Optical Cables, Amplifiers, Splitters, Connectors, Circulators, Transceivers, Other Types

2) By Fiber Type: Glass, Plastic

3) By Application: Distributed Sensing, Analytical and Medical Equipment, Lighting, Communications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Fiber Optic Components Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fiber optic components market share in 2023, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fiber optic components global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Fiber Optic Components Market Definition

Fiber optic components refer to the components that are essential for the construction of a fiber optic cable. They are used in fiber optic cables to transmit information over long distances.

