PHILIPPINES, October 9 - Press Release

October 9, 2024 Tolentino kicks off medical caravan in Cavite Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Wednesday kicked off the first of a series of medical missions in Cavite, with the aim of bringing basic services to residents in the province's 23 local government units (LGUs). Tolentino's medical caravan, with the theme, 'Empowering Lives, Distributing Hope: Provision of assistive devices to the community,' began its initial leg on Wednesday, starting from Cavite City to Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, and Bacoor City. The 'assistive devices' provided by the senator's team included wheelchairs, both for adults and children, prescription eyeglasses, and dentures, as well as essential vitamins and maintenance medicines. Around 300 pre-diagnosed and evaluated patients and beneficiaries were served at each venue, consisting of children, adults, and senior citizens. Local officials of the respective LGUs welcomed the senator, who was accompanied by his sons, Tagaytay City Councilor Francis Michael Tolentino and Patrick Andrei Tolentino. In his speech, the senator said that he is fully aware that local government units (LGUs) need support from national leaders and agencies, particularly the Department of Health, in fulfilling the medical and health needs of their constituents. "It's not common for dentures and eyeglasses to be given in medical missions like this, because these devices, aside from being quite expensive, require prior consultation and evaluation for the recipients," he noted. "Still, these are essential devices that many of our kababayans need, and which I have observed whenever I would go around communities," said Tolentino, himself a former local chief executive in the province, having served as mayor of the progressive city of Tagaytay. In Noveleta, Tolentino announced his plan to provide boats to fishers' cooperatives. "What I want to share is not just temporary relief, but hopefully something that is long term, like livelihood for the people, particularly to our marginalized fisherfolk." Last week, the senator provided ten units of 32-meter fiberglass reinforced plastic boats (FRPB) to fishers' cooperatives in the coastal town of Sta. Cruz, Zambales. The medical caravan moves next to the municipalities of Indang, Alfonso, Maragondon, and Naic on Thursday. Medical caravan ni Tol sa Cavite, umarangkada na! Umarangkada na ang medical caravan sa Cavite ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino na may layuning maghatid ng serbisyong medikal sa 23 local government units (LGUs) ng lalawigan. Bitbit ang temang, 'Empowering Lives, Distributing Hope: Provision of assistive devices to the community,' tumungo ang medical caravan sa limang lokalidad nitong Miyekules - kabilang ang Cavite City, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, at Bacoor City. Namahagi ang Team Tol ng 'assistive devices' kabilang ang wheelchairs, kapwa sa mga bata at matatanda, prescription eyeglasses o salamin sa mata, at maging ng dentures o pustiso. Naghatid din ang grupo ng mga bitamina at naka-resetang gamot. Nasa 300 na mga pasyente at beneipisyaryo ang napaglingkuran ng Team Tol sa bawat lokalidad, kabilang na ang mga bata at nakatatanda. Sumalubong ang mga lokal na opisyal ng bawat LGU sa senador, na sinamahan ng dalawang anak nito na sina Tagaytay City Councilor Francis Michael Tolentino at Patrick Andrei Tolentino. Sa kanyang talumpati, idiniin ni Tolentino na kailangan ng suporta ng mga lokal na pamahalaan mula sa mga pambansang lider at ahensya, tulad ng Kagawaran ng Kalusugan, para makatugon sa pangangailangang medikal at pangkalusugan ng taumbayan. "Hindi pangkaraniwan ang pamimigay ng mga salamin at pustiso sa medical missions tulad nito, dahil bukod sa may kamahalan, ay kailangan ding dumaan sa pagsusuri o checkup ang mga paglalaanan nito," paliwanag ni Tolentino. Gayunpaman, naobserbahan umano ng senador na kasama ang naturang devices sa mga pangunahing pangangailangan ng mga mamamayan sa kanyang pag-ikot sa iba't ibang komunidad. Sa bayan ng Noveleta, inihayag ni Tolentino ang balak nyang magkaloob ng malalaking bangka para sa mga kooperatiba ng mangingisda. "Ang gusto ko sanang ipagkaloob ay 'di lamang panandaliang tulong, kundi iyong pangmatagalan, gaya ng mga gamit pangkabuhayan," paliwanag nya. Magugunita na noong isang linggo ay namahagi ang senador ng sampung 32-meter fiberglass reinforced plastic boats (FRPB) sa mga mamalakaya sa bayan ng Sta. Cruz, Zambales. Susunod na magtutungo ang medical caravan ni Tolentino sa mga bayan ng Indang, Alfonso, Maragondon, at Naic ngayong Huwebes.

