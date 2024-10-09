Healthcare-ID and Delcon Unveil Data Integration Between Blood Collection Systems Donor-ID and Milano Mixer

Bryan Sadorf (Healthcare-ID) and Barbara Sala (Delcon)

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare-ID , Inc. and Delcon announce the completion of an interface between Donor-ID—a system that automates donor eligibility checks and data entry at collection sites—and the Milano whole blood mixer, Delcon’s award-winning smart scale that improves the safety and efficiency of blood collection operations by digitizing workflows and data collection.Among its key technological features, the Milano scale allows the custom creation of workflows to meet specific requirements and facilitates the collection of process and operator data through Delcon’s uniquely designed software, Delconet.The design of the Milano scale was developed in collaboration with the New York Blood Center, carefully analyzing the daily needs of operators. In 2021, the device won the prestigious Compasso d’Oro award in Italy for its design.The new integration between Donor-ID and the Milano scale aims to boost efficiency and effectiveness of the donor collection process by streamlining data sharing between various devices and systems This integration supports a paperless collection process and enhances quality through elimination of manual documentation during collection.Donor-ID offers several modules, including Registration, Health History Screening, CASI, Internet CASI, Physical Exam, Daily QC, Phlebotomy, Shipping, Survey, Check-In Plus, Equipment and Supply Management, and Donor Adverse Reaction, and is compatible with most major blood center data management systems.“We are thrilled with the ease of collaboration with Delcon and believe this enhancement brings significant value to our customers,” said Steve Sadorf, Vice President of Quality, Human Resources, and Finance at Healthcare-ID.Healthcare-ID, leveraging technology to streamline the blood donation process, is advancing its role as a data aggregator, enabling greater effectiveness for connected devices.“We’re excited to integrate the Milano collection records into our donation system, marking an important step in enhancing our data capabilities,” said Bryan Sadorf, Executive Vice President and COO at Healthcare-ID.“Our mission is to make it as easy as possible for blood centers to use data to streamline operations and build stronger, more positive relationships with their donors. Collaborating with major organizations like Healthcare-ID is key to ensuring our technology brings real benefits to the work of operators,” said Barbara Sala, CEO at Delcon.Donor-ID™ is used to collect over 8,000,000 units of blood annually at the following blood centers: Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in Houston, TX; Memorial Blood Center in St. Paul, MN; Nebraska Community Blood Bank in Lincoln, NE; Oklahoma Blood Institute in Oklahoma City, OK; Coffee Memorial Blood Center in Amarillo, TX; Arkansas Blood Institute in Little Rock, AR; Texas Blood Institute in Wichita Falls, TX; Stanford Blood Center in Palo Alto, CA; LifeStream in San Bernardino, CA; ARUP Blood Services in Salt Lake City, UT; Central California Blood Center in Fresno, CA; Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, CA; MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville, TN; Canadian Plasma Resources in Saskatoon, SK, Canada; ConnectLife in Williamsville, NY, and the American Red Cross nationwide.About Healthcare-IDIncorporated in January 1995, Healthcare-ID develops and markets products to meet the needs of blood centers for automating the entry of accurate information at both fixed and mobile collection sites. Their solutions eliminate the disposal of collected blood units due to donor eligibility and suitability issues and significantly reduce the costs of blood collection. Visit www.healthcare-id.com for more information.About DelconDelcon specializes in medical devices and software for the transfusion sector. Based in Italy and the US, it employs more than 60 people. Thanks to its innovative approach, the company’s footprint in the American market is expanding. The Milano mixer is currently used at several New York Blood Center Enterprises (NYBCe) facilities and other centers across the US, including MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville, TN, Carter BloodCare in Bedford, TX, and The Blood Center in New Orleans, LA. Visit www.delcon-usa.com for more information.

