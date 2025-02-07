Italy’s Space Industry Sees 27% Growth in U.S. Market, Targets Further Expansion with 50 Companies at Key Trade Events

Italian Delegation at SpaceCom 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italian aerospace industry leaders are engaging with major players from North America and beyond. From Florida to Colorado, passing through Texas and Washington, the recent SpaceCom in Orlando—one of the world's top commercial space trade fairs—marked the beginning of a quarter packed with key events. More than 50 top Italian space tech companies will participate in leading U.S. industry events, including ASCENDxTexas in February, Satellite Conference & Exhibition in March, and the Space Symposium in April. The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency (ASI), is spearheading these delegations and managing dedicated "Made in Italy" exhibition spaces at each event.SpaceCom in Orlando brought together the entire space ecosystem, including major U.S. government agencies such as NASA, the Department of Defense (DoD), and the Space Force. Italy was prominently represented with a national pavilion organized by ITA’s Houston office and ASI, featuring nine distinguished aerospace companies: Involve Group, Zoppas Industries (IRCA), Leaf Space, Connex Italiana, Tekrevolution, Davi Promau, Intella, Progetti Speciali Italiani, and Eie Group. Additionally, an institutional delegation from the Piemonte Region attended, showcasing one of Italy’s leading regional aerospace clusters. Participating companies engaged in targeted B2B meetings with numerous key stakeholders and took part in dedicated networking sessions.Filippo Fusaro, Trade Commissioner of ITA’s Houston office, stated: "Italy remains one of the top ten global aerospace suppliers to the U.S. Our market share stands at 3.8%, with total exports exceeding $1.45 billion in 2024—a 27.3% increase compared to 2023. This result highlights the growing interest of the U.S. market in Italian aerospace, renowned for its high quality and innovation. The sector's solid growth is driven particularly by high-tech components such as aircraft parts and jet engines. These figures confirm that Italy is cementing its reputation as a trusted partner in the U.S. aerospace industry. This success is also due to the strong presence of Italian companies in major industrial clusters and their well-established position in the American market. It is further reinforced by participation in key trade fairs, where the Italian Trade Agency has been organizing delegations for years, strengthening business relationships and strategic collaborations."Leading up to SpaceCom, the GSA (Global Spaceport Alliance) Summit, held on January 27, kicked off Orlando’s "Commercial Space Week." The Italian Trade Agency is a member and sponsor of the event. As part of this collaboration, an important Italy-U.S. agreement was signed in recent months between Virgin Galactic and ENAC (Italy's Civil Aviation Authority), aimed at evaluating the feasibility of conducting commercial suborbital operations using the Taranto-Grottaglie spaceport, which has received a $70 million investment from the Italian government.ASCENDxTexas, organized by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA)—of which ITA is a member—brings together the space community to share innovative strategies and global market opportunities. The 2025 edition will take place on February 26-27 in League City, Texas.Among the year's most significant events, the Satellite Conference & Exhibition, scheduled for March 10-13 in Washington, D.C., will bring together all industrial sectors utilizing satellite technology, from telecommunications to defense, as well as healthcare and automotive industries.Completing the program, the Space Symposium will be held from April 7-10 in Colorado Springs. ITA, in partnership with ASI, will once again lead the Italian delegation at this premier forum, where companies, thought leaders, and decision-makers from around the world gather to foster relationships and collaborations.The Italian aerospace sector achieved significant results in 2024, with total revenues of €18 billion and exports contributing approximately €8 billion. The industry employs nearly 60,000 people, marking an increase compared to previous years. It comprises large enterprises alongside a network of specialized SMEs producing components such as composite materials, avionics electronics, and propulsion systems.Italian aerospace manufacturing is divided into three main areas: aeronautics, which accounts for 55% of the industry, covering military and civilian aircraft as well as supplies for Airbus and Boeing; space, representing 30%, with expertise in satellite construction and space modules for international missions; and defense, comprising 15%, focusing on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and integrated security systems.Key industrial regions include Lombardy, Piedmont, Campania, Lazio, and Puglia, each specializing in different areas, from avionics and radar systems to aircraft and satellite manufacturing. The primary export markets are the European Union (40%), the United States (25%), and the Middle East (15%). The industry is also exploring new opportunities in emerging markets such as India, China, and Southeast Asia, driven by the increasing global demand for aerospace technologies.

