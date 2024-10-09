EVE ALA MOANA OFFERS A NEW SOPHISTICATED NIGHTLIFE EXPERIENCE IN HONOLULU

Eve Ala Moana opens Friday, October 18th, 9pm. Celebrated muralist Kamea Hadar stands in front of his mural of "Eve," inspired by Hawaii model Nohea Shozen. Eve is a 23+ sophisticated nightlife venue and event space for up to 400 guests

Opening on October 18th, Eve will cater to the sophisticated 23+ crowd for nightlife and offer the ultimate space for private events.

We wanted to offer something different in Hawaii for women and men craving a more sophisticated venue to meet friends, enjoy cocktails and light bites, and dance into the wee hours.” — Ho Suk Lee, president and CEO, Uncle Boʻs Group

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to experience a new level of luxury with the grand opening of Eve Ala Moana , Hawaii’s premier nightlife destination where elegance meets modern sophistication. Owned and operated by Uncle Bo's Group , Eve will be opening its doors on Friday, October 18th, at 9pm, following a Hawaiian blessing at 8:45pm. Located in the old Vintage Cave on the Coral Level of Ala Moana Center in the Macy’s Wing (lowest level of parking under Barnes & Noble), Eve promises an extraordinary ambiance for those seeking an exclusive, upscale experience. Eve has been designed to offer a fusion of European opulence, Las Vegas mixology culture, and local artistry. A stunning mural by renowned Hawaii artist Kamea Hadar of a reclining “Eve,” inspired by model Nohea Shozen, spans the long main wall. Three additional murals in the bar continue the Eve theme. Luxurious furnishings in the VIP area surrounding the DJ and dance floor create a uniquely immersive and comfortable experience for bottle service guests. Destiny Tarver, Co-CEO, and Tim Rita of Las Vegas-based Mixed Well Consulting are providing drink menu consulting and staff training. A team of women leads the management team. Rebecca Tomacder is Director of Operations, Marie Ishiki is Operations Assistant, and Shozen, mentioned above, is Director of Marketing. Eve will focus on their cocktail menu and bottle service during the opening, and food will be added at a later date.Eve welcomes guests 23 and older on Fridays and Saturdays from 9:00pm to 2:00am. A cover charge of $25 will be required for those entering from 10:00pm. VIP tables should be reserved in advance online or by calling (808) 308-3716. We encourage guests to dress fashionably to complement the elegance of our venue. Kindly refrain from wearing flip-flops, shorts, athletic wear, or distressed jeans. Eve guests may enjoy free parking at Ala Moana Center.Eve is also the perfect venue for the most unique weddings, brunch, lunch, dinner or cocktail parties, and corporate events. We are available for events every day, and offer private rooms for smaller groups to buyouts for up to 400 guests. All ages are welcome for private events. Interested parties may contact us for a tour and information at evealamoana@gmail.com or (808) 308-3716.“Eve Ala Moana is the fifth business venture for Uncle’s Bo’s Group - hence, the ‘V’ in Eve. Our group includes two Uncle Bo’s locations, Ya-Ya’s Chophouse and Seafood, The Pupu House, and Kiki’s Tiki Bar, and Eve is number five. It's something very different from what we’ve done before, so it’s both exciting and challenging at the same time,” said Ho Suk Lee, president and CEO. “Having this iconic, elegant space and being woman-focused and catering to the 23+ crowd, we want to offer an elevated nightlife experience for women and men craving a more sophisticated venue to meet friends, enjoy cocktails and light bites, and dance into the wee hours.”“And Eve is the perfect event space for small groups to large buyouts where we can handle everything for you, from set-up to food, bar, staffing, and entertainment.” said Rebecca Tomacder, Director of Operations. “With the holidays coming up, we hope you will give us a call to set-up a tour and plan your next event with us!”Eve will also be announcing their Halloween plans soon, so we encourage everyone to follow us at @evealamoana for our latest news. In addition, “eves” will be extra special dates for Eve Ala Moana where we will be the hot spot to celebrate Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and eves before big holidays throughout the year.About Eve Ala MoanaLocated at the Ala Moana Center, Eve invites you to step into a world of temptation and allure, where unforgettable nights unfold in paradise. From the moment you enter, you’ll be drawn into an enchanting atmosphere - filled with captivating energy, exceptional service, and refined sophistication. Whether you’re indulging in our handcrafted cocktails or succumbing to the irresistible charm of the evening, Eve is where elegance meets excitement, and temptation is always in the air. Come and take a bite of the apple!Ala Moana Center, Macy’s WingCoral Level (lowest parking level below Barnes & Noble)1450 Ala Moana Blvd.Honolulu, HI 96814Free parking at Ala Moana CenterOpening Hours:Friday & Saturday9pm - 2amAvailable for private events 7 days/weekContact:evealamoana@gmail.com808.308.3716Website: evealamoana.comInstagram: @evealamoana

