Automotive E-Compressor Market on Track to Achieve USD 16.83 Billion Value by 2032 with a 12.4% CAGR

Automotive E-Compressor Market

The growing usage of vehicles driven by the growing working population is a prominent factor driving the automotive e-compressor market.

The growing aggregate of firms stepping up to initiate e-compressors with productive elements will ease contemporary growth possibilities is pushing the market forward.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automotive e-compressor market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.Polaris Market Research's latest report, titled "Automotive E-Compressor Market,” 2024-2032. The report covers key success factors, market performance, risk factors, project costs and economics, expected ROI, and profit margins. The global market was valued at USD 5.90 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 16.83 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:What is Automotive E-Compressor?An automotive e-compressor is a gadget that flattens gaseous refrigerants to obtain elevated temperatures and pressures. Frequently utilized in automotive HVAC systems, e-compressors improve passenger consolation by sanctioning productive air conditioning. Dissimilar to conventional compressors accompanied by an integrated motor and is fuelled instantly by a car battery, which is restored by the alternator. This configuration assists in prohibiting the battery from overheating and safeguards the vehicle from probable system failures.E-compressors are mainly utilized in air-conditioning systems of electric vehicles especially in scroll compressors. They provide many benefits involving accurate regulation, speedy cooling, swift response times, and a broad adapting compass. The e-compressor’s potential to determine power supply voltage and calibrate its driving power consistently renders it appropriate for automotive applications. The continuing company's endeavors to improve research and development ventures and generate exceedingly accomplishing zero discharge commercial vehicles are impacting the automotive e-compressor market growth favorably.Who Makes Automotive E-Compressors?• Brose Fahrzeugteile• Calsonic Kansei Corporation• Continental AG• Delphi Plc (UK)• Denso Corporation• Hanon Systems• MAHLE GmbH• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.• Panasonic Corporation• Robert Bosch GmbH• Sanden Corporation• SCHOTT AG• Toyota Industries CorporationSome of the leading players in the automotive e-compressor market. The market is an assortment of mergers and splintering. Prominent firms are funding alliances, collaborations, and acquisitions to improve their outline and manufacturing capabilities and encourage their consumer base.Some of the latest developments in the market are:• In March 2023, Garrett Motion declared the installation of small and accessible electric fuel cell compressors. It made use of electric turbocharger technology to dive hydrated air through the air through the membranes of fuel cells.• In April 2023, ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions declared the instigation of an elevated-speed electric air compressor, which was advanced in alliance with the Liebherr Group for fuel cells.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:What’s Driving Market Forward?• E-mobility: The growing government reinforcement to push e-mobility to decrease greenhouse gas discharge pushes the demand for sustainable automobiles, thus pushing the market growth. Additionally, the escalating need to regulate carbon dioxide discharge and cool the engine in summer or winter propels the acquisition of automotive e-compressors in the near future.• Enhancement in Fuel Productivity: There is an outstanding relocation towards sustainable and productive solutions, causing a rise in the demand for automotive e-compressors. These electric compressors, which restore conventional engine-propelled models, are known for improving fuel productivity and maximizing climate regulation in vehicles. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on automotive e-compressor market sales.• Growing Acquisition of EVs: The growing acquisition of EVs is pushing the demand for automotive e-compressors. For instance, as per the International Energy Agency, in 2023, electric car sales extended 14 million, which China, the US, and Europe deemed for 95% of the total sales.Which Region Leads Market Growth?• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive e-compressor market sales. This is attributed to the escalating commuter interest in sustainable conveyance alternatives and growing endeavors to encourage vehicle performance.• North America: North America is the Pacific and is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the growing demand for air-conditioning systems in automotive pushed by the growing intake and production of electric and hybrid vehicles.Inquire more about this report before purchase:How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Compressor Type Outlook:• Scroll Compressors• Rotary Compressors• Centrifugal Compressors• Reciprocating Compressors• Axial CompressorsBy Vehicle Type Outlook:• Passenger Cars• Light Commercial Vehicles• Heavy Commercial VehiclesBy Capacity Outlook:• Small• Medium• LargeBy Propulsion Type Outlook:• Battery Electric Vehicle• Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle• Hybrid Electric VehicleBy Region Outlook:• North America (US, Canada)• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)Browse PMR's Automotive E-Compressor Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The automotive e-compressor industry is expected to reach USD 16.83 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% during 2024–2032.FAQs:How much is the automotive e-compressor market?The market size was valued at USD 5.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 16.83 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of the automotive e-compressor market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?Asia Pacific had the largest share of the global market due to the growing passenger interest in sustainable transportation.Which vehicle type led to the market?The light commercial vehicle category dominated the market in 2023 due to its reliable and efficient climate control systems.Browse More Research Reports:Automotive Aftermarket Market:EV Charging Station Market:Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market:Intelligent Transportation System Market:Smart Fleet Management Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 