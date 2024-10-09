New Endangered Species Act Section 10 Incidental Take Permit issued by National Marine Fisheries Service for Sea Turtles and Sturgeon

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries has received a new Endangered Species Act Section 10 Incidental Take Permit (ITP) from the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS). The ITP authorizes a limited number of incidental takes of sea turtles and sturgeon in internal Coastal and Joint Fishing Waters for estuarine gill net fisheries with the exceptions of runaround/strike/drop and drift gill nets as described below:

The new ITP is valid for Oct. 2, 2024, through Aug. 31, 2034. The ITP includes a Conservation Plan that outlines measures to monitor, avoid and minimize, and mitigate interactions with these species in gill net fisheries permitted by the ITP (non-exempted gill-net fisheries).

