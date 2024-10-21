DiabetesSisters' Redesign Wins Web Excellence Award, Boosts Traffic by 52% and Engagement by 55%

DiabetesSisters Logo DiabetesSisters Award-Winning Website

DiabetesSisters Wins 2024 Web Excellence Award, Driving 52% Traffic Growth and Expanding Outreach to Underserved Communities with New Website Launch.

We now have a platform that reflects our values of inclusivity and support, allowing us to better serve women at risk of or living with diabetes...” — Michele Polz, acting CEO of DiabetesSisters

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiabetesSisters , a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering and supporting women at risk of and living with diabetes, has won the 2024 Web Excellence Award in the Website/Healthcare Community category. Launched in April 2024, the site has already driven a remarkable 52% increase in traffic and a 55% boost in member engagement, underscoring DiabetesSisters' commitment to ensuring that no woman faces her diabetes journey alone.Since its redesign, DiabetesSisters has grown to include over 30,000 content subscribers and 9,500 active members, with 275+ virtual events planned for 2024. The platform has broadened DiabetesSisters' value-based peer support programs and extended outreach into hard-to-reach communities, including underserved rural areas where access to resources is often limited."We now have a platform that reflects our values of inclusivity and support, allowing us to better serve women at risk of or living with diabetes and providing vital resources to those in underserved and rural communities,” said Michele Polz, acting CEO of DiabetesSisters. "As DiabetesSisters marks its 15th anniversary, this new website represents the organization’s growth, and the dedication of all those involved in bringing valuable resources to our community.”Stay TunedDiabetesSisters is continuously expanding its programs to address the unique health challenges faced by women with and at risk of diabetes along their health journey. To learn more about the upcoming programming for you and your community, subscribe now. About Our Design PartnersTeknicks, Brielle, New Jersey, led the redesign with a focus on an inclusive, user-friendly experience that aligns with DiabetesSisters' mission to “cultivate a supportive and inclusive community where women of all ages at risk of or living with diabetes can learn and thrive—together.”Sales Factory, Greensboro, North Carolina, played a critical role by leading the rebranding efforts, introducing a new logo, color scheme, and refined value proposition to reflect the community’s inclusive, supportive nature. The updated branding strengthens user experience while expanding DiabetesSisters' reach into often-overlooked communities.The Web Excellence Awards is an international competition celebrating outstanding creativity and innovation in digital solutions. Winning the Healthcare Community category spotlights the exceptional work and partnership among DiabetesSisters, Teknicks, and Sales Factory, as they reimagined the website to foster greater community engagement and expand its value-based peer support model for women facing diabetes or at risk of developing it.For more information on DiabetesSisters and to explore our award-winning site, visit www.diabetessisters.org

Discover the power of community with DiabetesSisters, a women-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the well-being of women with diabetes.

