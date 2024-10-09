Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Deputy Minister Jane Sithole handover machinery and equipment to business owners in Greater Tzaneen, 10 Oct

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams together with her deputy, Ms Jane Sithole will travel to Greater Tzaneen on Thursday the 10th of October 2024. Their mission is to handover machinery and equipment to business owners from the region. Informal and Micro enterprises have been promised these implements and this is a promise to be kept.

This equipment come from the various programmes offered by the Department of Small Business Development and its agencies. It is from Asset Assist programme (AAP), Cooperatives Development Support programme (CDSP) and the Informal and Micro Enterprise Development (IMEDP).

The AAP is designed to provide MSMEs with essential business assets, financial guidance, and expert advisory services. This initiative is vital for ensuring that small businesses have the tools they need to succeed and contribute to economic growth.

The CDSP offers blended financing to eligible cooperatives, combining grants and loans to support activities such as the purchase of machinery, equipment, and infrastructure. This program is key to developing sustainable and competitive cooperative enterprises across South Africa.

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams and Deputy Minister Sithole will also hand over equipment and machinery to 104 beneficiaries of the IMEDP. This is a 100% grant offered to informal traders.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 10 October 2024

Time: 09h00 - 15h00

Venue: Lenyenye Community Hall, Greater Tzaneen

