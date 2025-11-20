South Africa congratulates the Republic of Iraq on the successful Iraqi Parliamentary Elections

The Government and people of the Republic of South Africa congratulate the Government and people of the Republic of Iraq on the successful conclusion of the parliamentary elections held on 11 November 2025. These elections demonstrate the dedication of the Iraqi people to uphold democratic governance and national stability.

South Africa looks forward to the formation of a new Government in Iraq and reaffirms its commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, as well as various sectoral spheres of engagement. We also remain committed to collaborating with Iraq on matters related to global governance as well as promoting shared goals in pursuit of global and regional peace, security and development.

We wish Iraq every success and will continue building and strengthening our bilateral partnership to advance the mutual interests of our two nations.

