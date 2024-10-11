Pin for Purpose Rallies Nationwide Democratic Support

Pin for Purpose is a non-profit organization supporting Kamala Harris and other Democratic candidates with the "We Choose Freedom" pin. Students at Howard University in Washington wearing Pins for Purpose. Gov. Wes Moore, D-Maryland, with Edie Fraser, the co-founder of Pin for Purpose.

Grassroots-driven movement amplifies Harris campaign and down-ballot efforts.

One pin touches thousands as people wear and post on social media, from senators to Uber drivers. Every pin handed out represents another conversation, another vote, and another step toward victory.” — Edie Fraser, Co-Founder, Pin for Purpose

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pin for Purpose "We Choose Freedom" showing support for Kamala Harris and other Democratic candidates on ballots for Election Day is garnering incredible grassroots support. More than 150,000 pins have been donated to over 250 organizations, colleges, businesses, unions, and more, reaching all 50 states through more than 500 events. What started at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago in August has evolved into a powerful movement engaging voters across the country. The initiative is led by a coalition of supporters, sponsors, and volunteers, working tirelessly to maximize the impact in key swing states.Key Facts:- Pins Distributed: 150,000+ pins donated to 250+ organizations- Events: Over 500 events in all 50 states- Sponsors: 80 sponsors have contributed to the success of the initiative- Social Media: 2,700+ Instagram followers in 8 weeks; 4,000+ unique website visitors- Grassroots Engagement: 10,000+ boots on the ground through partnerships with high-impact grassroots organizations- Call to Action: Urgent plea to distribute more pins. Donations can be made by contacting Beth Ward at beth[at]bethwardstudios[dot]com- Not-for-Profit: All proceeds go toward producing, distributing, and promoting the pins and the "We Choose Freedom" messageQuotes:- Anne-Marie Principe, 9/11 survivor and health advocate: "Through these organizations, we have over 10,000 boots on the ground."- Dr. Rennette Dallas, Pin distributor to churches: "It’s all about meeting people where they are with pins."-Sharon Reynolds, Sandra Long, Anita Schmeid, Pin sponsors for HBCUs: "Students at Howard University are thrilled to receive 2,500 pins, and we’re expanding to all HBCUs."- Alka Dhillon, Pin sponsor: "When I visited my mom in the hospital, the entire floor wanted pins."- Katherine Lam, Pin sponsor: "Everyone wants to wear this pin, from my state of Oregon across the country."- Edie Fraser, co-founder: "One pin touches thousands as people wear and post on social media, from senators to Uber drivers. Every pin handed out represents another conversation, another vote, and another step toward victory."- Beth Ward, co-founder: "It feels like sending out hope! We've donated more than 20,000 pins requested by organizations in battleground states in the last 24 hours!"About Pin for Purpose:Edie Fraser and Beth Ward have spearheaded this initiative, working alongside a passionate community of supporters. Edie is a lifelong advocate for change and a global champion of women’s causes, with over 91 awards for her leadership and impact. Beth is a serial entrepreneur and founder of women-owned businesses, with a focus on personal expression, freedom, and joy through jewelry and accessories. Learn more at BethWardStudios.com

