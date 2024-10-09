The Northern Ireland Football Fund - Performance Club Strand - screening

The Northern Ireland Football Fund (TNIFF) – Performance Club Strand is intended to modernise the physical infrastructure used by local performance clubs to play the game of football at senior level in Northern Ireland.

Performance Clubs are defined as senior men’s and women’s teams (teams currently competing in the two relevant performance leagues – NI Football League and League of Ireland) whose home ground is located in Northern Ireland. In July 2024, 42 clubs, including 48 different teams, playing on 36 separate grounds meet this definition.