Software Defined Radio Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software defined radio market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.22 billion in 2023 to $23.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to evolution of digital signal processing technologies, growth in wireless communication standards, demand for flexible and reconfigurable radio systems, advances in software-defined radio (sdr) hardware, increase in military and defense applications.

The software defined radio market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of 5g technology and beyond, integration of artificial intelligence in sdr, increased use in public safety and emergency communication, expansion of sdr in internet of things (iot) devices, emphasis on spectrum efficiency and dynamic spectrum access. Major trends in the forecast period include software-defined radio in cognitive radio networks, open-source software development for sdr, use of sdr in satellite communication systems, development of portable and handheld sdr solutions, integration of sdr with edge computing for low latency.

The rising defense spending to upgrade defense communication systems is expected to propel the market. The defense sector provides soldiers with technological advantages that enable them to work tactfully in wartime by providing them with enhanced data transmission capability, voice clarity, and data transmission accuracy systems. These advanced communication systems aid in the protection of sensitive data throughout the defense sector. Furthermore, as cross-border disputes and terrorism become more prevalent, investments in defense communication are increasing. These factors would likely increase the use of advanced communication systems for greater security and safety.

Key players in the market include Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Leonardo S. p. A., Aselsan A. S., Bharat Electronics Limited, Cobham plc, Collins Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Data Link Solutions LLC, Epiq Solutions, FlexRadio Systems, Giga-tronics Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas S. A., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd., Microtelecom S. r. l., NXP Semiconductors N. V., Pentek Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Rolta India Limited., SDRplay Limited., Signal Hound, Silvus Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Ultra Electronics Holdings, VectorNav Technologies, ViaSat Inc., Wind River Systems Inc.

Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity in the software defined radio market. Software-defined radio technology has advanced significantly. The market has witnessed hardware advancements that have reduced costs while increasing performance. These technologies offer significant advantages over traditional radio designs based on hardware. These radios are used in various applications that use software-defined radio processing. Major companies operating in the software-defined radio market are creating innovative technologies to provide hassle communications.

1) By Type: Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), Cognitive Radio, General Purpose Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Other Types

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

3) By Platform: Airborne, Naval, Land, Space

4) By Frequency Band: High Frequency (HF), Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra-High Frequency (UHF), Other Bands

5) By End-Users: Aerospace And Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the modular data center market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the software defined radio market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

The software defined radio refer to a radio communication system that uses reconfigurable software-based elements for digital signal processing and conversion. The system can tune to any frequency band, integrate different modulation-demodulation schemes, and support multiple standards in the same device using reconfigurable hardware and powerful software. The purpose of SDR is to act as a programmable transceiver that supports various wireless technologies.

