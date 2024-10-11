Surfing Tourism Global Market 2024 To Reach $12.31 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

Surfing Tourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Surfing Tourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surfing tourism market size has grown significantly in recent years. It will expand from $9.00 billion in 2023 to $9.58 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 6.4%. The historic growth can be attributed to the cultural impact of early surfing films and magazines, enhanced accessibility and affordability of air travel, advancements in surfboard technology, competitive surfing events, and surf camps and schools.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Surfing Tourism Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The surfing tourism market size is expected to experience substantial growth in the next few years, reaching $12.31 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth can be attributed to the development of beach and surf infrastructure, marketing and promotion efforts, maintenance of beaches and surf spots, emerging markets, and the availability of unique surf experiences. Major trends include an increasing focus on eco-friendly practices and sustainable tourism, advancements in technology, experience-driven travel, the exploration of remote and undiscovered locations, and luxury surf travel options.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Surfing Tourism Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18748&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Surfing Tourism Market

The growing interest in outdoor recreation and adventure tourism is set to propel the surfing tourism market in the coming years. Outdoor recreation encompasses activities conducted in natural settings for enjoyment, relaxation, and fitness. Adventure tourism involves travel to engage in physically demanding activities that often carry some risk. Interest in these activities is rising due to health and wellness trends, the influence of social media, a desire to escape technology, and increased accessibility. Surfing tourism promotes outdoor recreation by highlighting coastal destinations and encouraging active lifestyles, which in turn stimulates local infrastructure investment and boosts demand for related activities and services.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surfing-tourism-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Surfing Tourism Market Share?

Key players in the market include LineUpEXplorers GmbH, The Perfect Wave Travel, Channel Islands Surfboards Inc., Body Glove International LLC, World Surfaris Pty Ltd, Firewire Surfboards LLC, Costa Rica Surf Travel Company, Wavehunters Surf Travel Pty Ltd, Waterways Surf Adventures, Nomad Surfers, Atoll Travel, The Ocean Spell Surf Travel, True Blue Travel, BruSurf Inc., Great Ocean Road Surf Tours, INTRO Travel Pty Ltd, Mojosurf Pty Ltd, Go Overseas Inc., Driftwood Mentawai Surf Travel, Surf and Sun

Which Key Trends Are Driving Surfing Tourism Market Growth?

In the market, companies are focusing on developing surfing schools to broaden the sport’s appeal and improve the overall experience for enthusiasts. These specialized institutions provide instruction and training in surfing, catering to beginners and seasoned surfers alike, and enhancing the accessibility of surfing tourism worldwide.

How Is The Global Surfing Tourism Market Segmented?

1) By Tour Type: Domestic, International

2) By Services Offered: Surf Schools And Lessons, Surf Camps And Retreats, Surf Resorts And Accommodations, Surf Tours And Expeditions, Equipment Rentals And Sales

3) By Consumer Orientation: Men, Women

4) By Tourist Type: Independent Traveler, Tour Group, Package Traveler

5) By Target Audience: Beginners And Learners, Intermediate Surfers, Advanced And Professional Surfers, Family And Group Travelers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Surfing Tourism Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Surfing Tourism Market Definition

Surfing tourism encompasses travel activities motivated by the desire to engage in surfing, involving visits to coastal destinations with optimal conditions such as consistent waves and favorable weather. This sector offers a variety of tailored services for surfers, including surf schools, camps, guided tours, and specialized accommodations.

Surfing Tourism Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global surfing tourism market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Surfing Tourism Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surfing tourism market size, surfing tourism market drivers and trends, surfing tourism market major players and surfing tourism market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Tourism Event Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tourism-event-global-market-report

Enotourism Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enotourism-global-market-report

Golf Tourism Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/golf-tourism-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.