roiquant allows underrepresented founders a chance to win equity-free funding
Affordable startup intelligence roiquant is rewarding over USD $126,000 of equity-free cash and in-kind prizes at its 2023 virtual preseed startup competition
If you’re an aspiring or preseed founder looking for funding to kickstart your startup, here’s your chance to validate your business idea by competing with talented founders from around the world.”BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI-MUARA, BRUNEI, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- roiquant, a provider of cloud-based business decision support system for startup founders, is virtually hosting its preseed startup competition on 10 April till 30 June 2023 to help underrepresented founders access smart capital funding.
— Francesco Rossi, Partner of Levante Capital
According to the Q4 2021 quarterly report published by KPMG Private Enterprise on VC trends, “the global VC investments hit a record high USD $671 billion across 38,644 deals in 2021 with a total annual exit value past USD $1 trillion for the first time ever, in which the US market led the way with USD $774 billion.”
“As a result, there is a global trend of VC fundraising by first-time founders who don’t truly understand how the VC funding mechanism works. We can’t blame them because they’ve read many successful VC fundraising stories in the media presuming that these founders merely “pitched their ways to the millions””, said roiquant co-founder and CEO Paul Lee.
With the vision to empower founders to innovate, roiquant’s virtual competition is powered by its proprietary decision support software offering one-stop-shop solutions from ideation to competitive analysis to business modeling to prototyping to market validation to risk analysis to data-driven fundraising to generating high return on investment.
“When first-time founders are not prudently equipped, they face the risk of business failure. This is why we’re guiding founders to scientifically build their startup business so they can make data-informed decisions to innovate”, Lee added.
Therefore, in over two months of qualifying and semi-final rounds, participants will research, refine, build, validate, and improve their conceptual ideas, business plans, minimum viable products, and fundraising pitch decks, in which they will demo and pitch their business and solution offering to a panel of judges at the final round to determine the top three winners.
- The top three winners will be rewarded with equity-free funding: USD $30,000 for first prize, USD $13,000 for second prize, and USD $7,000 for third prize
- As an official AWS Activate Provider, roiquant will also be offering free AWS Activate credits: USD $25,000 worth of AWS credits for top three winners, USD $10,000 worth of AWS credits for top 30 finalists, and USD $5,000 worth of AWS credits for all eligible participants
- Additionally, all participants will also be rewarded with free roiquant subscriptions: 2 years of Pro Plan subscription for first prize, 1 year of Pro Plan subscription for second and third prizes, 6 months of Pro Plan subscription for top 30 finalists, and 6 months of Basic Plan subscription for all eligible participants
- The competition is only open to preseed startup companies or teams of co-founders who are in the preseed founding phase
- The competition is open to anyone or teams around the world, as we’re virtual and geo-agnostic, to showcase top global entrepreneurial talents
- Founders should have English proficiency to communicate company’s business affairs at the global context
- We’re looking for software startups that are scalable with global potential, purposeful impact, technological innovation, and product-market pull
- The deadline to register is on 10 April 2023 (12:00AM GMT/UTC +8 hours)
“Paul and his team’s commendable effort in providing such a great opportunity for underrepresented founders to obtain equity-free funding, actionable insights, and valuable resources through their roiquant solutions, will make a big impact in these underserved communities”, says Dr. Nalinee Taveesin, Co-chairperson of the ICAPP Business Council.
About roiquant
roiquant’s (roi-kwant) affordable decision support system offers founders actionable insights to reduce risk of business failure and build business defensibility. When founders want to build valuable and successful businesses, but don’t have sufficient knowledge and resources, roiquant helps founders gain competitive edge so they can make data-informed decisions to innovate and generate high return on investment.
For more information about roiquant, visit www.roiquant.com, and engage us on our Discord, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and blog.
