Minister Dion George publishes draft First Biennial Transparency Report on progress with contributions under Paris Agreement for comments
The Minister, Dr. Dion George has published South Africa’s draft First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) which provides critical insights into the country's progress in implementing and achieving its National Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement for public comments.
South Africa, as a Party to the Paris Agreement, and in line with the Modalities, Procedures and Guidelines of Enhanced Transparency Framework, is required to submit Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR) every two years, with the first submission due no later than 31 December 2024. The BTR tracks progress, on the implementation of South Africa’s Nationally Determined Contribution including the support needed and received for implementation. The report is crucial in understanding South Africa's progress the national circumstances, institutional frameworks and mitigation policies.
Members of the public are invited to submit, within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of this media statement, written representations or objections to any of the following addresses:
By post to: The Director-General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment
Attention: Ms. Sandra Motshwanedi
Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment
Private Bag X447 Pretoria 0001
By email to: smotshwanedi@dffe.gov.za or msteleki@dffe.gov.za; or
By hand at: To the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment
Ground Floor (Reception)
Environment House
473 Steve Biko Road
Arcadia, Pretoria
Any enquiries in connection with this notice can be directed to:
Ms. Sandra Motshwanedi
Mobile: 012 399 9155
E-mail: smotshwanedi@dffe.gov.za
Members of the public can access the draft First Biennial Transparency Report from: https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/reports/saBTR1biennialtrans…
For media enquiries, contact:
Peter Mbelengwa
Mobile: 082 611 8197
E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za
