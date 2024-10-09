Minister Dion George publishes draft First Biennial Transparency Report on progress with contributions under Paris Agreement for comments

The Minister, Dr. Dion George has published South Africa’s draft First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) which provides critical insights into the country's progress in implementing and achieving its National Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement for public comments.

South Africa, as a Party to the Paris Agreement, and in line with the Modalities, Procedures and Guidelines of Enhanced Transparency Framework, is required to submit Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR) every two years, with the first submission due no later than 31 December 2024. The BTR tracks progress, on the implementation of South Africa’s Nationally Determined Contribution including the support needed and received for implementation. The report is crucial in understanding South Africa's progress the national circumstances, institutional frameworks and mitigation policies.

