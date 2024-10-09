Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala joins Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements for oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal, 8 to 11 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Tandi Mahambehlala will from tomorrow, 08 to 11 October 2024 join the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements for an oversight visit to Kwa-Zulu Natal to assess progress in the implementation of human settlement’s programmes and projects in the province.

As part of the oversight, the Committee will visit and experience first-hand the implementation of different types of human settlements projects at various municipalities.

Details are as follows:

DAY ONE Date: Tuesday, 08 October 2024 Time: 14:00 Projects to be visited in City of Umhlathuze – Empangeni • Empangeni IRDP Phase 1C • Empangeni IRDP Phase 2 - Servicing of sites • Dumisani Makhaye Village Phase 6 & 8 IRDP

DAY TWO – ACTIVITY 1 Date: Wednesday, 09 October 2024 Time: 09:00 - 13:00 Projects to be visited at Maphumulo Local Municipality • Qadi Rural Housing Project • Maqumbi Rural Housing Project

DAY TWO – ACTIVITY 2 Date: Wednesday, 09 October 2024 Time: 14:00 - 16:30 Projects to be visited at KwaDukuza Local Municipality • Sihle Phakathi Informal Settlement Upgrade • Steve Biko Informal Settlement Upgrade

DAY THREE Date: Thursday, 10 October 2024 Time: 14:00 - 16:00 Projects to be visited in eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality • Red Cliff Housing Project • Umbhayi Housing Project

DAY THREE Date: Friday, 11 October 2024 Time: 09:00 - 13:00 Projects to be visited in eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality • Umlazi Township – Glebelands Hostels • Donnelly Housing Project • Phoenix (Project with Asbestos to be removed) • Cornubia- Housing Project

Members of the media are requested to RSVP with Isaac Skhosana on 082 280 5193 or Isaac.Skhosana@dhs.gvo.za

For media enquiries:

Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

E-mail: Terrence.manase@dhs.gov.za

DHS Head of Communications Nozipho Zulu

Cell: 078 457 9376

E-mail: Nozipho.zulu@dhs.gov.za