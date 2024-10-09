More South Australians choosing apprenticeships in priority areas

Release date: 09/10/24

Training activity in key sectors critical to South Australia’s economy – defence and manufacturing, clean energy, education, care, construction, technology, and artificial intelligence – is on the rise, latest data reveals.

The most recent report from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) for the March 2024 quarter highlights a rise in both the number of apprentices and trainees engaged in training aligned with these priority areas and an increase in those completing.

The data shows there were 24,765 apprentices and trainees in training in South Australia, of which 64.2 per cent were studying in priority areas. A year ago, this was only 55.3 per cent.

In the year to 31 March 2024, there were 7,285 apprentice and trainee completions, an increase of 14.2 per cent, the highest increase in the nation. This equates to almost 1000 more skilled people in South Australia than a year ago.

For trade apprentices, in the year 31 March 2024, there were:

5,120 commencements, an increase of 30.1 per cent compared to 2019, the third highest in the nation.

3,150 completions, an increase of 47.0 per cent compared to 2019 – the highest in the nation.

As at 31 March 2024, there were 16,580 trade apprentices in-training, an increase of 51.0 per cent compared to 2019 – the second highest increase in the nation.

Commencements and the number of South Australians in trade occupations in government priority areas are also higher than at the same time last year.

In the year to 31 March 2019, there were 8,280 commencements in South Australia. The latest figures show 9,205 apprentice and trainee commencements in the same period – an 11.1 per cent increase. Of these, 5,525 or 60 per cent, were in priority areas compared to 41.4 per cent in 2019.

The NCVER data also shows there were fewer cancellations and withdrawals, down 24.7 per cent in the March quarter, 430 fewer cancellations than in the same period a year earlier.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Since 2019, apprenticeships and traineeship numbers have fluctuated, impacted by the pandemic, and then by time limited Federal Government incentives, which have since ended.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is focused on a high-performing, quality system that meets the needs of industry and students, providing long-lasting and fulfilling careers in high-demand sectors.

The latest results are a reflection of that work, including prioritising investment in rebuilding TAFE SA, more than $5m each year to support Group Training Organisations employing apprentices, and a $8.8m investment in trade Skill Shortage Solutions, inviting grant applications from industry-driven partnerships to tackle skills needs.

That’s why the State and Commonwealth Governments have committed unprecedented levels of funding towards bolstering our state’s VET sector – including a $2.3 billion joint investment through the National Skills Agreement.

Attributable to SA Skills Commissioner, Cameron Baker

We are seeing several key sectors experiencing known workforce shortages, such as agriculture, bricklaying, and care, all continuing to demonstrate growth in apprenticeship and traineeship commencements.

Early Childhood Education and Care continues to increase quarter on quarter, indicating that the sector is responding positively to traineeship arrangements to support and address the workforce shortages of Early Childhood Educators.