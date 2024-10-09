Free public transport for fans as SA welcomes home the Socceroos

Release date: 09/10/24

Football fans with a valid match ticket will be able to travel free on all Adelaide Metro services to watch the Socceroos’ third round AFC Asian Qualifiers against Chinese PR on Thursday night in Adelaide.

As the men’s national team plays for a shot at a sixth consecutive appearance at international football’s biggest tournament, fans with a valid match ticket will be able to travel to and from Adelaide Oval free on all Adelaide Metro services.

All Adelaide Metro bus, train and tram services will be free from 4pm until last service while Adelaide Oval Express services will operate before the match and up to an hour after the final whistle.

More than 40,000 fans will pack into Adelaide Oval to see the Socceroos return to Adelaide for the first time since 2017 with local stars Joe Gauci, Craig Goodwin and Nestory Irankunda expected to feature in their first international match on home soil.

Local roads surrounding the stadium may be temporarily closed so please follow the directions of traffic controllers and allow extra time when travelling.

Find real-time updates on traffic conditions at Traffic SA.

Passengers are encouraged to visit www.adelaidemetro.com.au to check their timetable in real time and plan their trip with Adelaide Metro’s journey planner.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

We can’t wait to welcome the Socceroos back to Adelaide for the first time in seven years as they vie for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Leave the car at home and let Adelaide Metro do the driving – with free travel on all our buses, trains and trams.

Services will continue running for up to an hour after the final whistle, so you don’t need to rush off.

This match, and the Matildas Olympics send-off match earlier this year, are huge additions to South Australia’s sporting events calendar.