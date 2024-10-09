Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 10, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 10, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|James A. Rhodes State College
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Belmont
|Warren Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Carroll
|Carroll County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Clermont Northeastern Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Clermont Northeastern Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Independence
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Bedford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Parma Heights
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Delaware
|Berkshire Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|City of Washington Court House
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Truro Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|New Albany Plain Local Joint Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds
Chapter 135 Compliance
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|University District Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fulton
|Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Geauga
|Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Logan
|Logan County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Logan County School Employee Consortium
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Village of Grafton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|City of Riverside
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Chester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|City of Zanesville - Perry Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|New Straitsville-Coal Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|City of Ravenna
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Village of Frankfort
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Seneca
|Bascom Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Canton City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Canton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|City of Fairlawn
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Fairlawn, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Locust Dental Group, Jeffrey S. Rosenthal, D.D.S., LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|City of Hudson
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|City of New Franklin
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|Village of Convoy
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Warren
|City of Lebanon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Williams Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|Wood County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
