Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 10, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

James A. Rhodes State College

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Belmont Warren Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Carroll Carroll County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Clermont Northeastern Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Clermont Northeastern Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Coshocton Coshocton County Career Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga City of Independence

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Bedford

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Parma Heights

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Delaware Berkshire Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette City of Washington Court House

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Truro Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

New Albany Plain Local Joint Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds

Chapter 135 Compliance

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures University District Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fulton Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Geauga Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Logan Logan County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Logan County School Employee Consortium

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Village of Grafton

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Montgomery City of Riverside

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Chester Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum City of Zanesville - Perry Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Perry New Straitsville-Coal Township Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Pickaway Harrison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Portage City of Ravenna

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ross Village of Frankfort

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto South Central Ohio Educational Service Center

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination South Central Ohio Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Seneca Bascom Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Stark Canton City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Canton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit City of Fairlawn

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Community Improvement Corporation of Fairlawn, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Locust Dental Group, Jeffrey S. Rosenthal, D.D.S., LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

City of Hudson

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit City of New Franklin

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Van Wert Village of Convoy

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Warren City of Lebanon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Williams Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wood Wood County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures

