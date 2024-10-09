Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 10, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
James A. Rhodes State College
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Belmont Warren Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Carroll Carroll County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Clermont Northeastern Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Clermont Northeastern Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Coshocton Coshocton County Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga City of Independence
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Bedford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Parma Heights
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Delaware Berkshire Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette City of Washington Court House
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Truro Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
New Albany Plain Local Joint Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds
Chapter 135 Compliance
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
University District Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fulton Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Geauga Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Logan Logan County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Logan County School Employee Consortium
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Village of Grafton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery City of Riverside
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Chester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum City of Zanesville - Perry Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Perry New Straitsville-Coal Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage City of Ravenna
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Ross Village of Frankfort
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Seneca Bascom Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark Canton City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Canton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit City of Fairlawn
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Fairlawn, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Locust Dental Group, Jeffrey S. Rosenthal, D.D.S., LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
City of Hudson
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
City of New Franklin
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Van Wert Village of Convoy
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Warren City of Lebanon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Williams Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wood Wood County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

