SYDNEY FILM FESTIVAL 2025 SUBMISSIONS NOW OPEN

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sydney Film Festival invites filmmakers from around Australia and the globe to submit their films for the 72nd edition of the Festival, which will run in cinemas across Sydney in June 2025.The only Australian FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Associations) accredited Festival, SFF is an Academy Award qualifying Festival, and provides a major platform for films in the Asia-Pacific Market. The Festival offers an expansive platform for diverse stories, and will continue its tradition of premiering a compelling mix of features, documentaries, and short films.With an impressive prize pool of $200,000, this year’s Festival will showcase a range of award categories, including the prestigious Sydney Film Prize ($60,000), and the Sustainable Future Award ($40,000) - the world’s largest environmental film prize, and the First Nations Award ($35,000) which is the world’s largest cash prize for First Nations filmmaking. The Festival also continues its support for emerging voices with the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films and the Documentary Australia Award.Festival Director Nashen Moodley said, “Each year, Sydney Film Festival presents a rich tapestry of global cinema that challenges, entertains, and inspires. With $200,000 in prizes, we’re proud to continue championing fresh voices and innovative storytelling. This Festival offers a dynamic platform for filmmakers to connect with audiences and celebrate the art of storytelling.”Submissions for the Festival are open via FilmFreeway and will close on 28 February 2025 for all categories, including international and Australian productions, the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films, and the Documentary Australia Award.Entries are open across multiple categories:Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films:Dendy Live Action Short Award ($7,000)Rouben Mamoulian Award for Best Director ($7,000)Yoram Gross Animation Award ($7,000)AFTRS Craft Award ($7,000)Event Cinemas Rising Talent Award ($7,000)Feature Films (40 minutes or longer):Australian Features (Fiction)International Features (Fiction and Documentary)Any Length:First Nations Award ($35,000)Documentary Australia Award ($20,000)Sustainable Future Award ($40,000)Screenability ProgramAll feature-length films selected for the Festival will also be eligible for inclusion in the Official Competition and compete for the Sydney Film Prize ($60,000).Filmmakers are encouraged to review the submission guidelines to ensure their entries meet the eligibility requirements, including premiere status. Submission fees apply for all categories except for the Screenability and First Nations programs, which are fee-waived.Submissions Deadline: 28 February 2025.Submit via FilmFreeway. For more information, visit sff.org.au/submissions

