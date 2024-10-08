Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1946
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1644, 1679, 1942
PRINTER'S NO. 1946
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1213
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, DILLON, BOSCOLA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE,
BREWSTER, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, BROWN, SCHWANK,
SANTARSIERO, VOGEL, ROBINSON, MILLER, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH,
AUMENT AND LAUGHLIN, MAY 29, 2024
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title TITLES 18 (Crimes and Offenses) AND 61 (PRISONS
AND PAROLE) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in
sexual offenses, further providing for the offense of
unlawful dissemination of intimate image; and, in minors,
further providing for the offense of sexual abuse of children
and for the offense of transmission of sexually explicit
images by minor.; AND MAKING EDITORIAL CHANGES TO REPLACE
REFERENCES TO THE TERM "CHILD PORNOGRAPHY" WITH REFERENCES TO
THE TERM "CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL."
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3131(a) and (c) of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and subsection
(g) is amended by adding definitions to read:
SECTION 1. SECTION 3051(K) OF TITLE 18 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA
CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS AMENDED TO READ:
§ 3051. CIVIL CAUSES OF ACTION.
* * *
(K) DEFINITIONS.--THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES WHEN USED
