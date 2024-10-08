Submit Release
Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1946

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1644, 1679, 1942

PRINTER'S NO. 1946

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1213

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, DILLON, BOSCOLA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE,

BREWSTER, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, BROWN, SCHWANK,

SANTARSIERO, VOGEL, ROBINSON, MILLER, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH,

AUMENT AND LAUGHLIN, MAY 29, 2024

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 8, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title TITLES 18 (Crimes and Offenses) AND 61 (PRISONS

AND PAROLE) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

sexual offenses, further providing for the offense of

unlawful dissemination of intimate image; and, in minors,

further providing for the offense of sexual abuse of children

and for the offense of transmission of sexually explicit

images by minor.; AND MAKING EDITORIAL CHANGES TO REPLACE

REFERENCES TO THE TERM "CHILD PORNOGRAPHY" WITH REFERENCES TO

THE TERM "CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL."

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3131(a) and (c) of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and subsection

(g) is amended by adding definitions to read:

SECTION 1. SECTION 3051(K) OF TITLE 18 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA

CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS AMENDED TO READ:

§ 3051. CIVIL CAUSES OF ACTION.

* * *

(K) DEFINITIONS.--THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES WHEN USED

