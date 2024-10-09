Air and Marine Operations aircrew responds to in-flight emergency; assists passenger in safe landing

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) aircrew responded to an in-flight emergency, providing critical instructions to a passenger that enabled a safe landing in Bakersfield, California on Oct. 4, 2024.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) contacted AMO’s Riverside Air Unit requesting assistance in response to an in-air emergency where the pilot in command had become incapacitated with a single passenger on-board. An airborne MEA aircrew responded, coordinating with the Air and Marine Operations Center for flight path guidance.

The MEA aircrew established radio and visual contact with the passenger, working with Air Traffic Control (ATC) to provided flight instruction and guide the passenger to a safe landing at Meadows Field Airport. The passenger, familiar with the aircraft but without a pilot’s license, successfully landed the plane without injury.

“The passenger was able to land the plane without injury,” stated Brandon J. Tucker, Director of Air and Marine Operations, San Diego Air and Marine Branch. “This is a true testament to the expertise of our aviation crews, the quick coordination by our FAA partners, and the collaboration by all involved to ensure a safe ending.”

