IMO International Memory Open World Finals Registration Open

Mr. He Lei, Chief Arbiter of the 2024 Global Finals KIM JIN SOO, President of Korea Memory Sports Councol Ms. Wu Haimeng, Senior Advisory of Team Korea. And the Chinese and Korean referee teams and competitors. 2024 Korea Open Memory Championships INTERNATIONAL MEMORY CHINA OPEN

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Finals of the IMO International Memory Open will be held on December 29th 2024. This year's world competition has been through a comprehensive reform and innovation, the standard of the International Memory Master has been re-formulated, and the new model is more suitable for the Olympic model.At present, players from China, The Netherlands, France, The United States, The United Kingdom and other countries have already signed up for the competition.1. EventsThe world finals of the IMO International Memory Open are triathlons: Numbers, Words and Cards.Item 1: Random numbers: 500 pointsItem 2: Random cards: 260 pointsItem 3: Random words: 100 points2.Competition rules(1)Players must complete all three of the above events and meet the set score standards of the above three events to complete the competition.(2)Players must compete according to the order of the events. After reaching the score standard of an event, they can then proceed to the next event. If the final score does not meet the standard, then that event will be restarted. For example, if the final score of the random numbers event is 480, then this event needs to be taken again. (Excess scores are not counted, such as the random number 520 and 500 are the same result, and only how long it takes the contestant to complete the event will be added.)(3)The final score is the total time for the players to complete the 3 events, and is ranked by time. It includes memory time, recall time and transition zone time. (Time in the transition zone includes time for players to rest, go to the bathroom, eat, drink, etc.)3.Memory master rating criteria(1)International All-Round Memory MasterTotal time: Within 180 minutesIncludes: memory time, recall time and transition zone time (rest time)(2)All-Round Memory Grand MasterTotal time: within 80 minutesIncludes: memory time, recall time and transition zone time (rest time)(3)International All-Round Memory Grand MasterTotal time: Within 55 minutesIncludes: memory time, recall time and transition zone time (rest time)4.Other awardsCompletion Award: The completion award will mark the total time of the contestant. Like in a triathlon or marathon, the completion award is one of the most important awards for the contestant. The award will mark the time of the contestant to finish the competition, as a direct reflection of the contestant's participation experience and level.Half Completion Award: Not all players have the ability to complete the competition for the full award. Beginners or because of age, physical problems etc. maybe they cannot complete the entire competition, therefore they will be awarded the half completion award.The awards of the competition events vary from the original individual and total awards to the addition of men's, women's, and team awards and the award of completing the full competition or half competition in accordance with the specified time.5. Certified by authoritative international organizationsThe International Memory Master Certificate will be jointly certified by four authoritative international organizations: the IMO International Memory Open (Hong Kong, China), the UK Memory Sports Club (Welling, UK), the American Memory Sports Council (Denver, USA) and the UK Memory Event Data Statistics Center (London, UK).Please click this link to complete the registration form： https://qucy0.fanqier.cn/f/o1vijozk

