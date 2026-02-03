Shandong Zhongjin: Chinese SLES Factory Powering the Global Chemical Supply Chain Shandong Zhongjin: Chinese SLES Factory Powering the Global Chemical Supply Chain Shandong Zhongjin: Chinese SLES Factory Powering the Global Chemical Supply Chain

SHIJIAZHUANG, HEBEI, CHINA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of volatile global markets, the demand for reliable, high-purity industrial chemicals remains the cornerstone of manufacturing excellence. Shandong Zhongjin Chemical , a comprehensive chemical manufacturer and exporter, has announced a strategic expansion of its international distribution network, designed to provide a streamlined, single-source solution for surfactants, fertilizers, and specialized industrial materials.Scalable Manufacturing for Global DemandShandong Zhongjin Chemical’s operational strength lies in its ability to bridge the gap between large-scale industrial output and high-purity chemical standards. The company’s core portfolio is headlined by essential surfactants, including SLES 70% (Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate) and LABSA 96% (Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid) . These components are critical for the home and personal care industries, where batch consistency is paramount for formulation stability. By maintaining high-capacity production lines for AOS (Alpha Olefin Sulfonate), CAPB (Cocamidopropyl Betaine), and APG (Alkyl Polyglucoside), the organization ensures a stable supply for manufacturers of detergents, foaming agents, and industrial cleaners worldwide.Precision Customization and Packaging SolutionsRecognizing that chemical concentrations and logistical requirements vary significantly across different industrial sectors, Shandong Zhongjin Chemical has integrated a robust customization framework. Beyond standard specifications, the company offers tailored chemical concentrations and specialized packaging systems (OEM/ODM support). This technical flexibility allows global buyers to receive materials optimized for their specific production equipment and local environmental regulations, effectively reducing onsite processing time and waste.Technical Transparency and Regulatory ComplianceIn the global chemical trade, technical integrity is non-negotiable. Shandong Zhongjin Chemical adheres to a "Transparency First" policy. Every shipment is accompanied by a full suite of compliance documentation, including comprehensive Certificates of Analysis (COA) and Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS). These documents ensure that international buyers can navigate customs and safety audits without friction, meeting the stringent regulatory requirements of European and North American markets.Lowering the Barrier to Innovation: The Sample-to-Production ModelTo facilitate research and development for new clients, the company maintains an agile sampling program. Prospective partners can access free samples (with freight only) to conduct laboratory testing and pilot runs. This "Sample-to-Production" model demonstrates the company’s confidence in its material quality and allows global chemical buyers to verify performance metrics—such as active matter content and pH stability—before committing to large-scale procurement.A Diversified Portfolio for Multi-Industry ImpactThe company’s reach extends beyond surfactants. Shandong Zhongjin Chemical is a key supplier of:Agricultural Solutions: High-efficiency fertilizers designed for varied soil conditions.Specialized Materials: Specialized supply chains for industrial mercury and high-grade K12 (Sodium Lauryl Sulfate).Performance Chemicals: Including CDEA (Coconut Diethanolamide) for viscosity and foam stabilization.Export Infrastructure and Strategic LogisticsLeveraging the logistical advantages of its Shandong-based manufacturing hub, the company has optimized its export infrastructure to ensure short lead times and supply chain resilience. Through established partnerships with major maritime carriers, Shandong Zhongjin Chemical manages the complexities of international chemical transport, ensuring that sensitive materials reach their destination in peak condition, regardless of the destination.About Shandong Zhongjin ChemicalShandong Zhongjin Chemical is a prominent industrial chemical manufacturer based in Shandong Province, China. Specializing in surfactants, fertilizers, and specialized industrial agents, the company serves a diverse global clientele with a focus on production scalability, customized chemical solutions, and rigorous quality control.For more information, please visit the website: https://www.zjsles.com/

