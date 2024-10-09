Service to Success Launches MilMentor to Transform the Military Transition Process

New platform provides military job seekers with seamless connections with mentors, and direct access to jobs, resources, and events with top employers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Service to Success, a veteran and military spouse-owned organization providing leading employers with unrivaled engagement with military talent, has announced the launch of an innovative mentorship platform unlike anything seen before. The platform provides military job seekers with seamless scheduling and connections with mentors, and direct access to jobs, resources, and events with top employers. This all-in-one platform offers a seamless experience for job seekers, enabling them to connect with mentors, apply for jobs, access scholarships, and register for free industry events with one integrated profile.

Set to launch in one month, MilMentor is now accepting registrations for those seeking to reserve early access. Military job seekers and mentors can sign up today at milmentor.com to secure their spot on the platform.

"The military transition process is complex, and we wanted to create an always-free tool that genuinely makes it easier for our community to attain and succeed in civilian careers," said Peter Cline, the Chief Development Officer at Service to Success. "This platform offers a comprehensive solution, providing everything from mentorship and job applications to scholarships and networking opportunities. We’re proud to offer a tool that not only saves time but also gives military job seekers a competitive edge."

Why MilMentor Stands Out

Developed by Service to Success, MilMentor integrates several critical features that make it stand out from any mentorship platform seen in the past. Military job seekers can connect their calendars with mentors, and the platform automates calls at the scheduled meeting time, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience. In addition, users can apply for jobs with one click, access scholarship opportunities, and register for free virtual and in-person hiring events where they can engage directly with potential employers. Using one integrated profile, the organization plans to save countless hours for those transitioning from service.

"This platform isn’t just about filling a gap—it’s about improving the entire process for the military community," said Jai Salters, CEO of Service to Success. "Our team knows the challenges firsthand, and we built MilMentor with one goal in mind: to ensure veterans and military spouses have the resources and support they deserve as they make these critical career changes."

Upcoming Events

In addition to the platform’s launch, Service to Success will host several hiring events throughout 2025 after their massive success this year, offering military job seekers and employers the chance to connect:

- Virtual Hiring Fairs: February 28th, May 30th, August 29th, November 14th

- In-Person Hiring Fair: April 25th, Maryland

How Companies Can Get Involved

Service to Success invites employers to join the platform and participate in the hiring events. Whether seeking technical talent, cleared candidates, or quick-to-fill roles, Service to Success offers access to a broad, highly skilled candidate pool. To learn more or reserve a spot in upcoming events, contact Peter Cline at peter.cline@servicetosuccess.com.

About Service to Success

Service to Success is a veteran and military spouse-owned organization focused on providing access to and engagement with the most technical, dependable talent in the world; military talent. Working with Fortune 500 companies, startups, and federal agencies, the company provides cost-effective recruiting solutions while supporting veteran service organizations. Service to Success draws on years of experience in service and of service to the community, and a deep understanding of the military transition to drive successful outcomes for veterans, military spouses, and leading employers.

