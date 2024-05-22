Boots to Books, an NPO supporting post-military employment, has partnered with Google to deliver career skills training

An innovative nonprofit supporting post-military employment, has partnered with Google to deliver career skills training to the military community.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boots to Books is partnering with Google to offer military veterans and their families access to Google Career Certificates in cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing and E-commerce, IT support, project management, and UX design Boots to Books' President Peter Cline announced Tuesday.

No prior experience is needed for Boots to Books’ students to take Google Career Certificates, which will help Boots to Books bridge the gap between military experience and private-sector employment. The Google Career Certificates will allow Boots to Books' students to attain industry-recognized credentials which will prepare them for roles in fields that are projected to grow over the next 10 years. The courses are created and taught by Google employees.

"Having the support of Google, and access to the unmatched quality of training they provide will be instrumental in our mission; providing upskilling and employment to members of the military community, at no cost. These training sessions provide hands-on experience in skills demanded by the modern workforce, and our team is ecstatic to welcome our first cohort in the coming month", President Peter Cline said.

Boots to Books has been preparing diligently to include Google Career Certificates in their established training pathways and expects the expanded capacity to allow the organization to assist hundreds more individuals from the military community in the years to come.

About the Google Career Certificate program

Grow with Google launched the Google Career Certificates in 2018 to support skilling for in-demand fields. The certificates are available in Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, IT Support, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design. The certificates do not require a degree or experience and can be completed online within 3-6 months of part-time study. The program includes an employer consortium of over 150 companies, including Walmart, Verizon, and Google, that are committed to considering graduates for relevant entry-level roles.

Impact:

Over 600,000 people have graduated from the program globally (250,000 in the U.S.), and 75% of graduates report a positive career impact, such as a new job, higher pay, or a promotion, within six months of completion.

Fifty-five percent of US graduates identify as Asian, Black, or Latino.

About Grow with Google

Grow with Google started in 2017 to help Americans grow their skills, careers, and businesses. It provides training, tools, and expertise to help small business owners, veterans and military families, jobseekers and students, educators, startups, and developers. Since Grow with Google’s inception, it has helped more than 11 million Americans develop new skills. Grow with Google has a network of more than 9,000 partner organizations like libraries, schools, small business development centers, chambers of commerce, and nonprofits to help people across the country.

About Boots to Books

Boots to Books is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and partner of the U.S. Army Reserve that was founded in 2020 by Army veteran Peter Cline after receiving invaluable career support during his transition out of the service from cofounder Aubrey Sine. Aubrey’s support led to the realization that more individuals in the military community could use support in attaining the nation's most competitive roles. Through no-cost programs, Boots to Books provides technical upskilling, job seeker skills training, and employment opportunities with leading companies to members of the military community. Individuals seeking support, or to support Boots to Books can learn more at www.boots2books.com.