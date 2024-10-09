PHILIPPINES, October 9 - Press Release

October 8, 2024 Sen. Pia Cayetano Pushes for Long-Term Health Strategies in DOH Budget Hearing Senator Pia S. Cayetano, Senior Vice Chair for Finance, presided over the hearing on the 297.6-billion 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP) budget of the Department of Health (DOH) and its attached agencies and corporations today, October 8. Having chaired the Senate Committee on Health and Demography for nine years since 2004, and the Health Budget for five years, she raised the need to shift focus towards preventive healthcare, as well as to promote healthy lifestyles among Filipinos. She also urged the DOH to go beyond band-aid interventions and explore long-term strategies instead, aligned with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 on Good Health and Well-Being. "We cannot just save lives at the last minute," Cayetano stated. "What are we doing to help more people enter their senior years in a healthy state of mind and body?" During the hearing, the Subcommittee received an update on several key initiatives on health infrastructure completed in 2023, which the Senator pushed for under DOH's Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) - including the completion of 1,531 new facilities such as superhealth centers and hospitals, medical equipment like mammogram with biopsy, and motor vehicles like sea and land ambulances. Other crucial programs and projects initiated through the support of Senator Cayetano include the Lung Transplant Program, Early Detection of Lung Cancer, and Biobanking under the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP); the Advance Comprehensive Center for Pediatric Brain and Spine Pediatric Cancer Center of the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC); and a Digital Cardiac MRI and upgrading of the Hospital Information System of the Philippine Heart Center (PHC), among others. Meanwhile, Senator Cayetano raised critical questions on various health sector concerns, including the pending health emergency allowances for healthcare workers, delays in the implementation of other health infrastructure projects, updates on immunization and reproductive health programs, healthcare workforce gaps, and PhilHealth's benefit expansion and recent fund transfers to the Bureau of Treasury. As the budget hearing concluded, Senator Cayetano reiterated her commitment to improving the Philippines' healthcare system. She emphasized the need for a paradigm shift from reactive to proactive healthcare, urging the DOH and its attached agencies to focus on long-term, sustainable solutions. "Our goal should be to create a healthcare system that not only treats illnesses but actively promotes wellness," the Senator stated. SENADORA PIA CAYETANO, NAGSULONG NG LONG-TERM STRATEGIES PARA SA HEALTHCARE SA BUDGET HEARING NG DOH Pinamunuan ni Senador Pia S. Cayetano, Senior Vice Chair para sa Finance, ang hearing tungkol sa panukalang 297.6 bilyong 2025 budget ng Department of Health (DOH) ngayong araw, ika-8 ng Oktubre. Bilang dating Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Health and Demography sa loob ng siyam na taon mula 2004, at ng Health Budget sa loob ng limang taon, binigyang-diin niya ang pangangailangan na tutukan ang preventive healthcare at isulong ang healthy lifestyle sa mga Pilipino. Hinimok din niya ang DOH na iwasan na ang panandaliang mga solusyon at pagtuunan ang pagbabalangkas ng pangmatagalang estratehiya para sa national healthcare na naaayon sa Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 tungkol sa "Good Health and Well-Being". "We cannot just save lives at the last minute," ani Cayetano. "What are we doing to help more people enter their senior years in a healthy state of mind and body?" Sa gitna ng hearing, nakatanggap ang Subcommittee ng update tungkol sa ilang mahahalagang inisyatiba sa imprastraktura ng kalusugan na natapos noong 2023, na isinulong ng Senador sa ilalim ng Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) ng DOH - kabilang ang pagkumpleto ng 1,531 bagong pasilidad tulad ng mga superhealth center at tertiary hospitals, medical equipmemnt tulad ng mammogram na may biopsy, at mga ambulansya. Kabilang sa iba pang mahahalagang programa at proyektong sinimulan sa pamamagitan ng suporta ni Senador Cayetano ang Lung Transplant Program, Early Detection of Lung Cancer, at Biobanking sa ilalim ng Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP); ang Advance Comprehensive Center for Pediatric Brain and Spine Pediatric Cancer Center ng Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC); at ang Digital Cardiac MRI at pag-upgrade ng Hospital Information System ng Philippine Heart Center (PHC), bukod sa iba pa. Nagtanong din ang Senadora tungkol sa iba't iba pang mga isyung kinahaharap sa healthcare, kabilang ang nakabinbing health emergency allowances para sa mga healthcare workers at frontliners, mga delays sa pagpapatupad ng iba pang proyektong pang-imprastraktura sa kalusugan, mga update sa vaccination programs at reproductive health, at kakulangan sa healthcare workers. Natalakay din ang pagpapalawig sa pondo ng PhilHealth, at ang isyu ng paglilipat ng sobrang pondo nito sa Bureau of Treasury. Sa pagtatapos ng budget hearing, muling pinagtibay ng Senadora ang kanyang pangakong pagbutihin pa ang sistema ng healthcare sa bansa. Binigyang-diin niya ang pangangailangan para sa isang paradigm shift mula sa reactive patungo sa proactive healthcare, at hinimok ang DOH at mga kaakibat na ahensya nito pagplanuhan ang mga pangmatagalan at sustainable na solusyon. "Our goal should be to create a healthcare system that not only treats illnesses but actively promotes wellness," pagtatapos ni Senadora Cayetano.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.