October 9, 2024 Tolentino urges graduate school graduates: help raise voters' education, awareness Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino urged hundreds of graduate school graduates to help raise voters' education and awareness as the nation prepares for next year's midterm elections. Tolentino made the appeal in his keynote speech at the 45th commencement exercises of the graduate school program of the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD). "Be the voice of wisdom, fairness, and hope as our country looks to select the next set of national and local government leaders," Tolentino told the graduates in ceremonies held Tuesday in Pasay City. "It is time to be fair to ourselves, the next generation, and to the Republic of the Philippines," he stressed. Tolentino, who holds four post-graduate degrees, said he knows the amount of hard work and discipline that graduate school students need to put in to master their discipline. "Perhaps some of you have your own children, your own profession, or business. To study while maintaining all of these is not just a herculean task, but a devotion. It's a devotion that probably is akin to spirituality," according to Tolentino. But with higher knowledge comes greater responsibility to society, the senator noted, especially as the nation approaches a critical juncture. "The upcoming national elections present an opportunity for each of us to help guide our nation toward a brighter future," said Tolentino. The senator urged the graduates to use their leadership and commitment to the truth to help voters better understand the platforms, records, and values of each candidate. "Help us guide our fellow Filipinos to focus on the candidates' integrity, competence, and the desire to serve this nation over personal or political interests," he concluded. Mga nagsipagtapos sa graduate school, hinimok ni Tolentino para tumulong sa pagpilii ng mahuhusay na lider Hinimok ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang daan-daang nagsipagtapos sa graduate school na tulungan ang mga botante sa pagpili ng mahuhusay na lider sa gaganaping halalan sa susunod na taon. Ito ang buod ng mensahe ni Tolentino sa kanyang talumpati sa ika-45 commencement exercises ng graduate school program ng University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD). "Maging boses ng karunungan, katotohanan at pag-asa ngayong pipiling muli ang ating bansa ng mga susunod na lider," sinabi ni Tolentino sa pagtatapos na isinagawa sa lungsod ng Pasay. "Panahon na para magpakatotoo tayo sa ating sarili, sa susunod na henerasyon, at sa Republika ng Pilipinas," diin pa nya. Ayon kay Tolentino, na mayroong apat na post-graduate degrees, batid nya ang hirap at disiplina na kailangang bunuin ng isang graduate student para maging dalubhasa sa kanyang disiplina. "Marahil, marami sa inyo ang mayroon nang mga anak, propesyon, o negosyo. Hindi birong magpatuloy mag-aaral habang may ganitong mabibigat na responsibilidad," aniya. Dagdag nya, kaakibat ng mataas na karunungan ang mas malaking responsibilidad sa lipunan, lalo na't nahaharap sa isang kritikal na yugto ang bansa. "Ituring natin ang darating na halalan bilang pagkakataon para magabayan natin ang ating mga kababayan sa pagpili ng mga karapat-dapat na lider," ayon kay Tolentino. Kasama na rito, aniya, ang pagsuri sa integridad, kakayahan at plataporma ng bawat kandidato. "Tulungan n'yo ang mga kapwa nating botante na pumili ng mga lider na may integridad at kakayahan, at uunahin ang kapakanan ng bansa sa pansariling interes," pagtatapos nya.

