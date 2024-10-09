U.S. Products Nabs Two Jan-San Industry Awards: Neptune 1200 and Kraken Named Best Floor Extractors

Maintenance Sales News announced its 2024 “New Products Award Winners” The new U.S. Products Kraken is built with: Dual top-mounted vacuum motors, A 4-inch vacuum motor cooling fan & mufflers for major sound reduction; Two-Stage 136-inch lift and 240 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM) air flow; and Includes 25-feet of 2-inch vacuum The new Neptune 1200 Multi-Surface Extractor includes a dual vacuum and an adjustable 400-1200 psi output that will deep clean even the most stubborn grout lines. The dual vacuum has 180" of lift to quickly recover water. This reduces commercial floor cle

New Professional Grade Extractors Voted Best by Maintenance Sales News Readers For Commercial Teams to Increase Cleaning Productivity and Volume

Minutes matter. Multi-surface and flood extraction operations must get liquid out and the area cleaned fast. The Neptune 1200 and Kraken deliver the highest power, reliability and quiet operation.” — Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors, today announced the company’s Neptune 1200 Multi-Surface Extractor and Kraken Professional Grade Flood Restoration Extractor were selected as winners of the Best New Products in the Annual 2024 Maintenance Sales News Reader’s Choice Awards.

The U.S. Products Neptune 1200 won in the Carpet Care Equipment Category. And the Kraken Professional Grade Flood Restoration Extractor won in the Service Equipment and Supplies Category. Winners were announced in the Maintenance Sales News September issue.

“Commercial Jan-San and restoration crews want superior extractor and restoration tools that deliver the most power, performance and the fastest drying time. The Neptune 1200 Multi-Surface Extractor and Kraken Professional Grade Restoration Extractor systems allow cleaning crews to take on larger spaces and jobs, and complete the job quickly – so they can turn around the space faster and increase area usability and worksite revenue.” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO. “We’re very proud to have two of our top products named best-in-class by Jan-San Professionals.”

About the U.S. Products Neptune and Kraken Professional Grade Extractors

The U.S. Products Neptune 1200 Multi-Surface Extractor is the most affordable and advanced extractor for the hard surface floor care cleaning industry. The Neptune includes a dual vacuum and an adjustable 400-1200 psi output that will deep clean even the most stubborn grout lines. The dual vacuum has 180" of lift to quickly recover water. This reduces commercial floor cleaning drying time and allows operators to clean and finish incrementally more square footage areas in less time, and achieve new levels of operational productivity and worksite revenue.

The Kraken Professional Grade Flood Restoration Extractor is designed for the demanding requirements of professional restoration and large building maintenance operations that are tasked with removing water and cleaning floor areas, in order to reduce damage from flooding or broken pipes. The new U.S. Products Professional-Grade Kraken includes dual vacuum motors, cooling fan and mufflers, and relies simply on 15-amp power sources. These features combine to make the Kraken the most powerful, fastest, quietest professional grade restoration flood extractor on the market.

“In floor cleaning, minutes matter. Multi-surface and flood restoration extraction operations must get the liquid out and the area cleaned fast. This requires high power extraction, lift and pumping. We built these products to provide the highest power, efficiency, reliability and quiet operation,” added Smalley.

About The Maintenance Sales News Reader’s Choice Awards

Maintenance Sales News announced its 2024 “New Products Award Winners” in the publication’s recent September issue. Entries from more than 30 companies were received for the inaugural Award Voting. And 16 winners chosen from 14 categories (there were two ties). Winners were selected via online voting. Winners were published in the recent issue: https://maintenancesalesnews.com/awards/product-awards-winners/.

Maintenance Sales News Publisher, Randy Green, stated he was very pleased with the number of entries in the first year. He expects the entries to more than double next year – a reflection of the growing Jan-San marketplace demand for information and new products. Maintenance Sales News is the leading independent publication for the Jan/San market reaching 19,000 distributors, wholesalers, reps and BSC’s.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

Jan-San cleaning crews, rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies rely on U.S. Products Extractors. The superior U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands improve a facility’s sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time.

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: USPSales@USProducts.com, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

U.S. Products Kraken Professional Grade Flood Extractor

