MPD Seeking Suspect in Burglary Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a burglary in Southeast.

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, at approximately 1:26 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The suspect stole property from the establishment and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fNnB42xsMc

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24140920