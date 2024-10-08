Submit Release
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Clay and Sioux Counties Closing Permanently

Des Moines, Iowa — FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers in Clay and Sioux counties will close permanently on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Iowa homeowners and renters affected by the flooding on June 16 through July 23, 2024, have until Oct. 22, 2024, to apply for FEMA assistance.

The DRCs are open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays.  They are located at:

Clay County

Spencer City Hall

City Council Chambers

101 W. Fifth St.

Spencer, IA 51301

Sioux County

City Park Shelter House

1013 13th Ave.

Rock Valley, IA 51247

 

 You can apply for FEMA disaster assistance or get help with your case by:

If you had flood related damage or storm-caused expenses or are self-employed and live in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Scott, Sioux and Woodbury counties, FEMA assistance can provide grants to help cover temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster related needs. U.S. Small Business Administration provides loans to help cover home repairs and other disaster-related needs along with business impacts.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

