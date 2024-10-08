FEMA Specialists in Eastern Tennessee Communities

ATLANTA – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are in Eastern Tennessee neighborhoods helping people apply for FEMA assistance after Tropical Storm Helene.

Disaster Survivor Assistance teams wear FEMA clothing and have federal photo identification badges. The teams go door-to-door in impacted neighborhoods to help people apply for federal disaster assistance, check the status of an application, identify potential needs and make connections with organizations that can provide resources. Team members never ask for, or accept, money.

How to Apply

Homeowners and renters in these counties may apply if you had damage from the storm: Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington.

Here’s how to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight EDT seven days a week, and specialists speak many languages. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Tennessee’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4832. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.