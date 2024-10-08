Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center in Boone County Will Close Oct. 12

Oct. 8, 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center at Madison City Hall in Boone County is closing permanently on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. 

The center is located at:

Boone County

Madison City Hall

255 Washington Ave 

Madison, WV 25130

Hours of operation:

Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Closing Oct. 12

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA or ask questions about the status of an application. You can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA app.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.govWest Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook pagewww.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

