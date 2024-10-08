Constitution Month 2024

September marked the third consecutive year the Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative (POD) made Constitution Day a month-long celebration in the state of California. Initially launched to keep courts connected remotely with schools during the pandemic, the tradition remains to inspire a range of activities.

This September, courts received 367 requests for the school year from K-12 educators in 22 counties. This number far exceeds the number of requests for the 2023-2024 school year.

"Chief Justice Guerrero asked the Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative to introduce outreach to courts in smaller counties, or with no prior connection to local schools," commented Associate Justice Judith McConnell who leads the POD initiative. "I'm thrilled to see courts come forward and committing to visits to schools because they recognize how important it is. And the judges and students alike are rewarded."

Monterey County had its first-ever Judges in the Classroom visit, joining San Benito, Glenn, Humboldt, and Lake Counties as the newest counties to join the Judges in the Classroom program.

This year's Constitution Month celebration also included visits to two 2024 Civic Learning Award recipient schools, with one Award of Excellence school receiving a visit from Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero.

On September 6, Judge Julia Alloggiamento, the Vice Lead of the Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative, was awarded the California Judges' Association Judicial Outreach Award for her dedication to bridging the gap between the judiciary and community. The award is presented to an outstanding judicial officer only every three years.

Here is a look at some other outreach engagements that took place throughout the state:

Santa Clara County

The Santa Clara Superior Court had the highest number of Judges in the Classroom visits during Constitution Month with more than 60 visits to fifth grade classrooms, engaging 3,286 students across the county.

September 17 marks Constitution Day, celebrating the signing of the document that forms the foundation of our democracy. This month members of the Court will visit 60 5th-grade classrooms, engaging 3,286 students in interactive lessons on the U.S. Constitution! pic.twitter.com/VpuPTZPKAO — Santa Clara County Superior Court (@SCSCourt) September 17, 2024

On September 24, the court presented the Civic Learning Award of Distinction to Ida Jew Academy and Valle Vista Elementary (IJAVVE). The award ceremony kicked off with Judge Evette Pennypacker delivering a lesson to fifth graders on the Constitution and the government. The lesson was followed by remarks from school principal Dr. Anthony Alvarado on the importance of civic education, remarks by faculty member Ms. Friend on school culture, and remarks by the student body president and vice president. The event also featured a presentation of IJAVVE’s student leadership initiatives, including their Weekly Morning Announcements, Buddy Classes, Lower-Grade Games, and the Ruby Bridges Day event.

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez accompanied Chief Justice Guerrero and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond to present the 2024 Civic Learning Award of Excellence school visits to John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma. The event highlighted Kennedy High’s efforts to prepare students for active citizenship through voter registration drives, mock trials, soapbox speeches and debates, as well as Anaheim Union school district's role in promoting the State Seal of Civic Engagement.

Watch a video from the visit to Kennedy High:

Mendocino County

After visiting the Mendocino County Courthouse in Ukiah, Chief Justice Guerrero and State Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) met with 15 fifth grade students in Ukiah schools to talk about the U.S. Constitution and how the three branches of government interact. “Since September is Constitution Month in California, this forum provided a perfect opportunity for the Chief Justice and Senator to answer students’ questions and hear about what they are learning," said Kim Turner, Court Executive Officer for the Mendocino Superior Court, to The Ukiah Daily Journal.

El Dorado County

The Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District held a special oral argument session at Union Mine High School on September 24. More than 200 students from four high schools in the county attended. Attendees heard two cases and had the opportunity to ask the justices questions at the end of the session. Justices also spoke with students about their career paths.

Since 2000, the Third Appellate District has held oral argument sessions in 30 high schools and two law schools in 20 counties of its district.

San Benito County

San Benito County Presiding Judge Omar Rodriguez delivered lessons in a few local elementary school classrooms. Presiding Judge Rodriguez shared more about his positive experience volunteering with Judges in the Classroom:

One parent recently told me that my story of growing up in this small town and becoming a judge here has made her kids look at their community differently and believe that they too can find opportunities here.

Learn more about Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative (POD).