Introducing Sociable AI – A Marketing Platform that Automates & Creates Clone to Engage on Social Media Conversation

Sociable AI - Unlimited Social Media Interaction Thomas Noh - Young Entreprenuer and Founder at Sociable AI

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sociable AI is a marketing platform that automates engagement using humanized AI built to replicate brand voice. It’s currently being used on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Brands can instantly train their AI with sample conversations that match their unique writing style and personality. Businesses use the technology to interact with potential customers in a personalized way on social media platforms.

“Many marketers attempt to leverage AI tools like ChatGPT, but it never quite captures the exact tone that represents them accurately,” said Thomas Noh, Founder and CEO of Sociable AI. “We created a platform for marketers and brands who want to automate their social media engagement without sounding like a bot… nobody wants to talk to a bot,” he added.

Sociable AI is already being implemented for various use cases. One of the most notable so far is Kyra, India’s first virtual influencer who was featured on Shark Tank, for whom it automates more than 2000 DMs weekly.

Thomas was inspired to build Sociable AI by his experience working in marketing at a cosmetic company, where he was expected to sound more elegant to appeal to their social media audience. The startup was founded in Thomas’s dorm room while a student at the University of Maryland. At the time, he was under the mentorship of the founders Rocket Money (formally Truebill). He recently joined the portfolio of Brickyard, a startup incubator, to rapidly grow his venture from its current $3 million valuation.

About Sociable AI:

Sociable AI is a platform that trains AI on brand voice to automate personalized social media interactions. Thomas Noh founded the company in 2023 and currently, Noh and his team have relocated to Tennessee to join Brickyard, an incubator for hyper-focused founders. The company is sponsored by Mokhtarzada Hatchery, Dingman Center, Do Good Institute, and Startup Shell. For more information, please visit https://www.sociable.how or contact Sonia Awan, PR for Sociable AI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.