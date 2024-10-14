Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,106 in the last 365 days.

Care Indeed Raises Funds to End Alzheimer’s

The Care Indeed Memory Keepers gather for a group photo during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Honoring its mission of compassionate care for dementia clients, Care Indeed Joins the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care Indeed proudly participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, joining thousands of local supporters to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. As the world’s largest fundraiser for the cause, the event drew participants of all ages and abilities to stand together in the fight against this disease.

On September 28, 2024, Care Indeed’s “Memory Keepers” team walked the event’s Silicon Valley leg at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose. Dressed in custom-designed Walk-to-End-Alzheimer’s merchandise—created through an internal fundraiser spearheaded by the company—the group walked united in their mission. All proceeds from the fundraiser were donated to the Alzheimer’s Association, further underscoring Care Indeed’s dedication to this vital cause.

Care Indeed is proud to take part in such events and looks forward to inviting more of its community to join in efforts to drive meaningful change. As a leader in the home care industry, Care Indeed helps many clients and families who are impacted by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. This initiative is just one of the many ways the company demonstrates its commitment to social causes that resonate with its mission—of creating a better world for seniors through compassionate care.

Kristine Facelo
Care Indeed
+1 408-933-9704
kristinef@careindeed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Care Indeed Raises Funds to End Alzheimer’s

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more