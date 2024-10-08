NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: October 1, 2024

MDE announces 23 new members to the Mississippi Principal Advisory Council

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the addition of 23 highly regarded education professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Principal Advisory Council (MPAC) for the 2024-25 school year.

The MPAC, formed in 2021, now includes 42 principals representing schools in urban and rural settings. The MPAC aims to empower principals to discuss topics critical to their success as administrators and to share suggestions on how MDE can assist. In addition, members will provide feedback on a variety of MDE initiatives.

“Getting feedback from these Mississippi principals will help MDE better serve and support schools across the state,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education. “I look forward to meeting with them in the coming months to address their challenges and celebrate their achievements.”

To see a list of 2024-25 MPAC members go to mdek12.org/SSE/Council .

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

