For Immediate Release: Sept. 23, 2024

Four Mississippi schools named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, four schools in Mississippi were among 356 named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. This prestigious recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

The four Mississippi schools were:

Exemplary High Performing Schools

Magnolia Park Elementary School, Oceans Springs School District

Mannsdale Upper Elementary, Madison County School District

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools

Ripley High School, South Tippah School District

Stone Elementary School, Stone County School District

“Congratulations to the educators, students, families and communities of all four schools for earning this national recognition of achievement,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education. “The Mississippi Department of Education applauds their hard work and intentional focus on best practices for academic and professional success to become a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School.”

While national awardees reflect the full diversity of American education and represent a wide array of schools, they also share common traits. National Blue Ribbon Schools are led by leaders who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff. Data-driven instruction is a hallmark, and there is a concerted effort to ensure every student succeeds. Collaboration among families, communities, and educators is a key component of their success.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

A National Blue Ribbon School award flag displayed in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning. These schools serve as models of effective and innovative practices for educators across the nation.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes all schools based on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates. Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

Each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The U.S. Department of Education invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

Photographs and brief descriptions of the 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/ .

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

