Salt Life Expands into Home with New Collections in Partnership with Magnussen Home, Debuting at High Point Market

Salt Life Expands into Home With New Furniture Collection with Magnussen Home, Debuting Before High Point Market

The iconic coastal lifestyle brand will have three collections at High Point Market in October, marking the brand’s evolution into a full home lifestyle brand.

Salt Life is more than a brand—it’s a lifestyle. We’re thrilled to partner with Magnussen Home to bring the relaxed beach vibe into homes with beautifully crafted furniture that reflects our essence.” — Lauren Steinke, Senior Vice President of Home at Iconix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Life , the iconic coastal lifestyle brand, is excited to announce its expansion into home furnishings with three exclusive furniture collections in partnership with Magnussen Home . These collections, which capture the signature blend of adventure, relaxation, and coastal living of the Salt Life brand, will debut at the High Point Market this October, marking the brand’s evolution into a full home lifestyle brand.Lauren Steinke, Senior Vice President of Home at Iconix, commented:“Salt Life is more than a brand—it’s a lifestyle. We’re thrilled to partner with Magnussen Home to bring the relaxed beach vibe into homes with beautifully crafted furniture that reflects our essence.”Strategic Support from the Salt Life BrandThe Salt Life brand will harness its robust social media presence and digital platforms to support the launch. With millions of followers and partnerships with ambassadors and influencers, the brand will generate excitement around the collections. Digital campaigns, email marketing, and PR efforts will ensure broad reach, engaging a diverse audience across the U.S. and internationally.Expanding the Salt Life Brand LifestyleIn addition to furniture, Salt Life plans to introduce a variety of home products, including:• Bedding: Coastal-inspired comfort for the bedroom• Bath: Towels and accessories for a serene beach atmosphere• Beach Gear: Stylish outdoor essentials• Tabletop: Coastal-themed tableware and décorA Modern Coastal Aesthetic with Global AppealThe updated coastal aesthetic of the Salt Life brand blends timeless seaside elements with modern design, appealing to both those living by the coast and those seeking a beach-inspired lifestyle in their homes.Magnussen Home PartnershipMagnussen Home has masterfully crafted three exclusive collections that embody the Salt Life brand’s spirit. “Their craftsmanship has brought Salt Life’s essence into the home, and we’re excited about the opportunities this partnership creates,” added Steinke.Adam Tilley, Chief Product Officer at Magnussen Home, shared his excitement:“Coastal Casual themes have long resonated in the furniture industry, appealing to consumers nationwide who aspire to a coastal lifestyle—regardless of their proximity to the shore. By partnering with Salt Life, we’re able to create fashion-forward designs at accessible price points that resonate with a younger, more active demographic. We’re thrilled to help Salt Life Home grow into a leading name in coastal home furnishings.”Media Contacts:Lauren Steinke (lsteinke@iconixbrand.com)Niki Haas (nhaas@iconixbrand.com)Visit Salt Life at High Point MarketThe new collections of the Salt Life brand will make their debut at the High Point Market this month. Be sure to visit and witness this exciting new chapter in Salt Life’s journey.About Salt LifeSalt Life ( https://www.saltlife.com ) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, Salt Life has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. Salt Life is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home products that allow customers to live the Salt Life experience both on and off the water.About Magnussen HomeMagnussen Home is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality furniture, specializing in creating beautiful, timeless pieces for every room in the home. With more than 80 years of experience, Magnussen Home combines its heritage of craftsmanship with innovative design and functionality to deliver exceptional value. The company’s commitment to excellence has made it a trusted partner for retailers around the world, offering collections that appeal to a broad range of tastes and styles.About Iconix Brand Group https://www.iconixbrand.com/ ) is a leading brand management company and owner of a diversified portfolio of global consumer brands across fashion, sports, entertainment, and home categories. Through innovative licensing, marketing, and brand development strategies, Iconix enhances the value of its brands, extending their reach into new markets and categories. With a portfolio that includes renowned names such as Umbro, Rocawear, and Joe Boxer, Iconix continues to be at the forefront of building and expanding some of the world’s most iconic brands.

