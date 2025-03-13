SALT LIFE EXPANDS INTO HOME TEXTILES WITH NEW LICENSING PARTNERSHIP

The Salt Life Brand Expands Into Home Textiles Through New Partnership With J. Queen New York

The Salt Life Brand Continues To Grow In 2025 With New Licensing Partnerships

Partnering with J. Queen allows us to translate the Salt Life experience into bedding, bath, and home accessories that capture the serenity and adventure of the coast.” — Lauren Steinke, SVP of Home of ICONIX.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALT LIFE , the leading lifestyle brand celebrating ocean adventure and coastal living, is diving into the home textiles market with an exciting new licensing partnership with J. Queen New York . This collaboration will bring a premium collection of ocean-inspired home essentials to consumers who want to infuse their space with the relaxed, breezy essence of coastal life.“We’re excited to expand Salt Life’s lifestyle offerings with the introduction of home textiles,” said Lauren Steinke, SVP of Home of ICONIX . “Partnering with J. Queen allows us to translate the Salt Life experience into bedding, bath, and home accessories that capture the serenity and adventure of the coast. Whether you live by the water or simply want to create that tranquil, ocean-inspired atmosphere, this collection embodies the spirit of Salt Life.”The SALT LIFE Home Textiles Collection will feature a wide range of products, including:• Bedding – Sheets, comforters, and quilts designed with soft, oceanic hues and relaxed textures.• Utility Bedding – Stylish yet functional pieces for everyday comfort.• Bath Essentials – Towels, rugs, shower curtains, and accessories that bring a coastal touch to any bathroom.• Beach Towels & Throws – Perfect for sandy shores or cozy nights, reflecting the easygoing spirit of the SALT LIFE brand.Each item is crafted with high-quality materials and thoughtful designs, evoking the natural beauty of the sea while delivering ultimate comfort. The date of the collection launch will be announced shortly.J. Queen New York, renowned for its design expertise and commitment to quality, is the perfect partner to bring the SALT LIFE brand’s vision to life in the home textiles space.“We’re absolutely thrilled to partner with Salt Life on this exciting new venture,” said Julie Brady, founder and owner of J. Queen New York. “This collection embodies the spirit of coastal living—designed for those who are drawn to the ocean, whether it’s through adventure, exploration, or simply embracing the laid-back beach lifestyle.Michael Kaplan, who is directing the newest division of J. Queen New York, The JQ Company, added, “Salt Life and J. Queen New York share a deep commitment to quality, authenticity, and lifestyle-driven design, making this collaboration a natural fit. The synergy between our two brands allows us to create something truly special and products that embody the essence of the coast while offering comfort, style, and sophistication. We look forward to a great partnership with the Salt Life team and are excited to bring this vision to life together.For more information about the SALT LIFE brand and the upcoming home textiles collection, visit saltlife.com or follow @realsaltlife on social media.About the Salt Life BrandSALT LIFE is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.About J. Queen New YorkJ. QUEEN NEW YORK NEW YORK is a premier designer and manufacturer of high-quality home textiles, specializing in bedding, window treatments, and decorative accessories. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, innovative designs, and luxurious materials, J. Queen New York creates elegant and stylish home collections that cater to a variety of lifestyles. With decades of expertise in the home fashion industry, J. Queen New York continues to be a trusted leader in bringing sophisticated and trend-forward designs to consumers worldwide.About IconixIconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage and other consumer brands, including UMBRO, LONDON FOG, STARTER, PONY, OCEAN PACIFIC, DANSKIN, CHARISMAand ECKO UNLTD.. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis.

