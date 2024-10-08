Upcoming and Recent Presentations

During October, I am speaking to several audiences about the nation’s fiscal outlook. Today, I will speak to a delegation from the Nordea bank at the National Press Club. Later in the month, I will be speaking at the Institute of International Finance's annual membership meeting as well as at J.P. Morgan’s fall 2024 investor seminar. Finally, at the end of the month, I will be addressing fiscal policy and other public policy issues for classes at Wofford College and the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business.

In late September, I participated in two events to discuss fiscal policy. I spoke at a dinner hosted by Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy and served on a panel at a fall symposium hosted by the Griswold Center for Economic Policy Studies at Princeton University.

Phillip L. Swagel is CBO’s Director.