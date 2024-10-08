Upcoming and Recent Presentations
During October, I am speaking to several audiences about the nation’s fiscal outlook. Today, I will speak to a delegation from the Nordea bank at the National Press Club. Later in the month, I will be speaking at the Institute of International Finance's annual membership meeting as well as at J.P. Morgan’s fall 2024 investor seminar. Finally, at the end of the month, I will be addressing fiscal policy and other public policy issues for classes at Wofford College and the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business.
In late September, I participated in two events to discuss fiscal policy. I spoke at a dinner hosted by Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy and served on a panel at a fall symposium hosted by the Griswold Center for Economic Policy Studies at Princeton University.
Phillip L. Swagel is CBO’s Director.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.