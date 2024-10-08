H.R. 9716, Increasing Baseline Updates Act

H.R. 9716 would amend the Congressional Budget Act to require CBO, to the extent practicable, to submit at least two updates each year to its annual budget and economic forecast. At least one of those would include the economic data underlying the update. The bill also would require the Administration to submit to the Congress technical budget data on or before February 1 of each year.

