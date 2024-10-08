Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,639 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 9716, Increasing Baseline Updates Act

H.R. 9716 would amend the Congressional Budget Act to require CBO, to the extent practicable, to submit at least two updates each year to its annual budget and economic forecast. At least one of those would include the economic data underlying the update. The bill also would require the Administration to submit to the Congress technical budget data on or before February 1 of each year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 9716, Increasing Baseline Updates Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more