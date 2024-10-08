H.R. 9686, HEALTH Panel Act

H.R. 9686 would amend the Congressional Budget Act to establish in statute a Panel of Health Advisors for the Congressional Budget Office. Under the bill, the 15-person panel would provide technical advice to CBO, meet at least once each year, and report annually to the House and Senate Committees on the Budget.

