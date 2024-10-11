Veterans Cybersecurity Group Expands DoD SkillBridge Program to Include CMMC Certification Training

Uniting DoD programs to create a certified workforce of CMMC assessors benefits transitioning service members, provides C3PAOs with qualified staff, and helps contractors avoid certification delays.” — Paul Gozaloff

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans Cybersecurity Group Expands DoD SkillBridge Program to Include CMMC Certification TrainingVeterans Cybersecurity Group (VCSG) has announced an expansion of its Department of Defense (DoD) Approved SkillBridge Program to include Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) and Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA) training at no cost to eligible transitioning active-duty U.S. service members.The Department of Defense (DoD) has estimated that over 80,000 contractors will need to achieve CMMC Level 2 certification to handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) prior to bidding on Federal Contracts.This expansion aims to meet the growing demand for certified assessors. To this end, VCSG has partnered with CyberAB as a Licensed Training Provider (LTP), allowing the incorporation of CAICO Approved Training Material (CATM) delivered by CyberAB Certified Instructors meeting the mandatory training requirements for testing and certification.Paul Gozaloff, VCSG Managing Consultant, highlighted the program's benefits: "By uniting these two DoD Programs and building a certified workforce pipeline of CMMC assessors creates a win-win-win situation. Transitioning service members gain immediate employment opportunities, Certified 3rd Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs) access a qualified workforce, and federal contractors avoid certification backlogs."About Veterans Cybersecurity Group (VCSG)VCSG is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing cybersecurity services and training to federal agencies and contractors. In addition to its CyberAB LTP status, VCSG is an Official Training Provider for ISC2, offering Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP) trainingAbout Cyber AB and CAICOCyber AB is the official accreditation body of the CMMC Ecosystem and the sole authorized non-governmental partner of the U.S. Department of Defense for implementing and overseeing the CMMC conformance regime. The Cybersecurity Assessor and Instructor Certification Organization (CAICO) is the dedicated CMMC entity facilitating the training, examination, and professional certification for individuals within the CMMC Ecosystem.Interested U.S. service members and C3PAOs can contact Paul Gozaloff at Paul@VeteransCybersecurity.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.