House Bill 2533 Printer's Number 3706

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for mental health crisis response and for evaluation and report; and imposing duties on the Department of Human Services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.